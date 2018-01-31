B.C. men fined for running over coyote, killing it with machete

Driver and passenger admitted to Wildlife Act offenses and were fined $5,000 and $500, respectively

Two men violated the provincial Wildlife Act after running down a coyote in a truck and killing it in Vanderhoof.

A year ago, witnesses reported two men in a pickup truck running over a coyote on the frozen Tachik Lake, injuring the coyote, before killing it with a machete.

Conservation officers were able to track down the men’s vehicle.

The driver pleaded guilty last August and was fined $5,000 and suspended from hunting for three years.

The passenger pleaded guilty on Jan. 25 this year and was fined $500.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: A third explosive device discovered on same road in Kamloops
Next story
Cannabis industry investors explore Williams Lake

Just Posted

Hit and run suspect remanded into custody

Douglas Evenson facing seven charges following Monday evening’s take down by police

Cannabis industry investors explore Williams Lake

Williams Lake mayor and council show potential investors properties in the city’s industrial area

Highway 97 reopens following vehicle recovery

Drive BC warns of slippery sections along highways

Mayor and two councillors confirm 2018 election intentions

Mayor Cobb and Coun. Craig Smith plan to run in October’s election, while Coun. Sue Zacharis has said she won’t.

PHOTO: Super Blood Moon over Williams Lake

Tuesday’s Super Blue Blood Moon a sight to see

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studios

Video: Team B.C. Scotties curling fans enjoying the ride

Entourage of Nanaimo’s Van Osch fans at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Body shops not to blame for ICBC’s financial issues: ARA

The Automotive Retailers Association is fighting back against accusations levelled against them

Veterans take pension appeal to Canada’s top court

White Rock-based Equitas Society says soldiers injured in Afghanistan ‘deserve better’

Retired players talk mental health with BCHL clubs

Nathan MacMaster and Steve Bull have fought successful battles with addiction.

Super blue blood moon from Haida Gwaii

Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Masett

Todd Stone, B.C. Liberals fire back at rivals’ claim of bad sign-ups

Party says all candidates had memberships rejected after audit

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

#BellLetsTalk: B.C. family aims to remove stigma of mental illness

Four years ago, Ryan Donaldson committed suicide, passing away at age 17

Most Read