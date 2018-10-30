City of Nanaimo mayoral candidates Don Hubbard, left, Ray Farmere and Leonard Krog at a debate earlier this month. Krog won in a landslide but Farmere is asking for a recount. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

A candidate who finished a distant last in this month’s municipal election wants a recount.

Ray Farmere, who ran for mayor of the City of Nanaimo, has applied to the courts for a judicial recount of the election results. The case was in court in Nanaimo on Tuesday morning.

Leonard Krog won with 20,040 votes and is mayor-elect, to be sworn in next week. Don Hubbard was runner-up with 6,802 votes and Farmere garnered 365 votes.

Farmere told the court that a viewing screen at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre seemed to show irregularities with his vote count.

Krog as well as City of Nanaimo chief election officer Sheila Gurrie both spoke in court today. Gurrie said Farmere’s application doesn’t meet the threshold for an application for a recount.

The judge said the case came to his desk just this morning, so he needed more time to review it. The case is set to resume later this afternoon.

RELATED: Mayoral candidates debate their visions for leadership in Nanaimo

RELATED: Third mayoral candidate comes forward in Nanaimo

More to come.

Previous story
City staff review two cannabis retail store applications

Just Posted

City staff review two cannabis retail store applications

One provincial store and one private store seek approval in Williams Lake

Heading to the slopes this winter?

Caribou Ski Source for Sports is hosting a ski swap this Saturday, Nov. 3 on the second floor

Bus trip troupe arrives at Canadian Finals Rodeo

The trip has been organized by Williams Lake resident, 94-year-old Willie Crosina

Skating club glides home from Autumn Leaves

The Williams Lake Skating Club got its first taste of competition Oct. 19-21 travelling to Kamloops

BCWF calls DFO to list Interior Fraser steelhead under Species at Risk Act

BC Wildlife Federation ‘very concerned’ with low number of steelhead

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

Around the BCHL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks enjoy home ice advantage

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening within the league and around the junior A world.

Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal

Ombusperson Jay Chalke gives an update on the recommendations he made following the 2012 misfirings

Evacuation order, some alerts lifted in landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C.

Residents of more than 50 properties had been ordered to leave Oct. 7

Transgender cyclist from B.C. wins world title, backlash ensues

Victoria native Rachel McKinnon: “All the work that went into that victory, people are attributing to me being trans.’

B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report

The province is in the works of creating first-of-its-kind laws focused on protecting the 278 at-risk species that live in B.C.

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Headless bear carcass found by dog walkers in Qualicum Beach

Conservation officers believe animal was killed elsewhere and dumped near subdivision

Most Read