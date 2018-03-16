The female bear, pictured here in 2010, had previously been relocated by COs from an urban area near Powell River to a remote location. (Geoff Allan/BC COS Service)

B.C. man must donate $8,000 to conservation fund after killing grizzly bear

The man pleaded guilty to killing the bear with a bow and arrow in Powell River during closed season

A B.C. man was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to donate to a Victoria conservation fund after pleading guilty to killing a grizzly bear with a bow and arrow near Powell River.

Martin Chalupiak admitted this week in provincial court to killing the bear during a closed season in September 2016.

The female bear had previously been relocated by conservation officers from an urban area to a remote location in the region in 2010, the BC Conservation Service said in a statement Thursday.

In addition to probation, Chalupiak was fined $1 but also must donate $8,000 to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation by September. He was also ordered to complete a hunter training program.

