B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson with Nanaimo by-election candidate Tony Harris, Jan. 12, 2019. (Karl Yu/Black Press)

B.C. Liberal party launches online candidate recruitment drive

Leader Andrew Wilkinson said the party is shifting into a period of renewal after losing Nanaimo byelection

The B.C. Liberal party is searching for new candidates using a website to recruit political hopefuls, including those from under-represented parts of the population in the legislature.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said last week the party was shifting into a period of renewal after losing the Nanaimo byelection.

He said at least three members of the Liberal caucus will be announcing they won’t be running in the next provincial election.

READ MORE: Post-Nanaimo, Andrew Wilkinson talks B.C. Liberal renewal

Wilkinson says in a news release on Wednesday that the party is looking for people from all backgrounds and walks of life.

The party says it will be focusing its nomination efforts in ridings that aren’t held by the Liberals, although it already has more than 87 interested potential candidates in every region in the province.

The Canadian Press

B.C. Liberal party launches online candidate recruitment drive

