B.C. Liberal leader, health critic thank frontline workers on World Health Day

‘On behalf of the entire BC Liberal Caucus, thank you for everything you do’

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson attends a press conference following the budget speech from the legislative assembly at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The B.C. Liberal party leader and health critic offered some words of encouragement and thanks to those on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 pandemic on April 7, World Health Day.

The joint statement released by leader Andrew Wilkinson and health critic Norm Letnick reads the following:

“Today on World Health Day, we honour and celebrate our healthcare workers across British Columbia and around the world. This year, the World Health Organization has dedicated World Health Day to nurses and midwives to remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy.

“In the midst of our fight against COVID-19, we are reminded more than ever of the crucial work our healthcare and front line workers do every day to keep our communities safe and healthy – from our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and hospital support staff to every British Columbian risking their own health and well-being to help continue our essential services.

“Today and every day we must honour our friends and family members who are serving as front line workers by practicing proper physical distancing and all doing our part to support our healthcare services.

“On behalf of the entire BC Liberal Caucus, thank you for everything you do.”

READ MORE: ‘Do not push the button’: Downtown Kelowna crossings go touchless amid COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus