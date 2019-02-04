The fountain in front of the B.C. Legislature froze over Monday morning. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Cold snap freezes B.C. Legislature fountain

Victoria isn’t missing out on the Island-wide cold snap, not even at the Legislature.

The fountain at the front steps of the B.C. Legislature crystallized into a sputtering icicle display Monday morning, giving promise of a cold day.

On Monday morning the temperature in Victoria was -4.8 C, but felt more like -12 with windchill, with light flurries.

ALSO READ: Winter driving conditions on the Malahat

The cold isn’t set to stop anytime soon. Environment Canada forecasts a chance of more flurries for Monday night and Tuesday morning in Greater Victoria, with a high of 0 C and overnight temperatures -5 C. A chance of flurries are predicted until Friday.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria schools open despite snow

While the cold isn’t pleasant, it can sure be picturesque.

Do you have some icy photos to share? Send us an email, Tweet or Facebook message.

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

