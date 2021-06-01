An onlooker stands at the foot of the B.C. legislature steps, where numerous shoes, stuffed animals and candles paid homage to 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found buried at the site of a residential school in Kamloops. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

An onlooker stands at the foot of the B.C. legislature steps, where numerous shoes, stuffed animals and candles paid homage to 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found buried at the site of a residential school in Kamloops. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

B.C. Legislative Assembly apologizes for removing memorial for the unmarked 215

Shoes, stuffies, candles taken from legislative steps after vigil for children in unmarked graves

The B.C. Legislature has issued an apology after a display honouring the 215 Indigenous children found in an unmarked, mass grave was removed from its steps without warning.

The display, featuring shoes, stuffed animals, and candles, was set up Friday evening (May 28) as a number of people gathered on the front steps to express their grief.

Later that night, after everyone had left, security officers extinguished the candles and collected the mementos, according to a statement from the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia. The items were picked up on Saturday by one of the event’s organizers.

“Compassion and sensitivity should have been exercised with the memorial items remaining in place. The Legislative Assembly offers its sincere apologies for the hurt this has caused,” reads the statement.

More memorial items have since been placed on the steps and will not be disturbed during this time of mourning.

Last week, the chief of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced that the remains of 215 children had been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. Chief Rosanne Casimir said the children, some as young as three, were students at the school, which was once the largest in Canada’s residential school system.

Kamloops Indian Residential School operated between 1890 and 1969. The federal government took over operation from the Catholic Church to operate it as a day school until it closed in 1978.

— with a file from Canadian Press

ALSO READ: Victoria vigil honours Indigenous children buried at Kamloops residential school

ALSO READ: Gitksan grandmother says Canadians need to face the whole truth about residential schools

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria

Previous story
Tragic end to search for missing Williams Lake man
Next story
China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

Just Posted

Traffic was backed up along Highway 20 after a collision near the overpass on Williams Lake Creek Tuesday morning. (Photo submitted)
BREAKING: Emergency responders attend collision on Highway 20 in Williams Lake

The collision is just past the bridge over Williams Creek

Oliver Rujanschi
Tragic end to search for missing Williams Lake man

The BC Coroners Service said no further information will be available

Ted Traer is the new WildSafeBC coordinator, and will be running COVID-safe programming in 2021. (Wildsafe BC Facebook)
WildSafe BC coordinator begins work in Cariboo

Ted Traer is the new coordinator, and will be running COVID-safe programming

The 38-year-old snowblower at the Williams Lake Regional Airport is being replaced with a newer model. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake city council approves $520K snowblower for the airport

It will replace the existing 38-year-old snowblower

Williams Lake resident Denise Deschene takes part in GoByBike Week in a recent year, running until June 6 this week in the lakecity and throughout B.C. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake residents invited to take part in GoByBike Week in B.C.

From May 31 to June 6, GoByBike BC is encouraging people to ride their bikes as much as possible

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Blueberry harvest in the Fraser Valley relies mainly on older Indo-Canadian workers provided through labour brokers. (Maple Ridge News)
B.C. ‘moving very cautiously’ on minimum wage for farm workers

Most workers support piece-rate pay for picking, survey says

Mohammad Movassaghi, 42, leaves provincial court in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. suing COVID rulebreaker for money seized at his makeshift nightclub

A civil claim alleges $8,740 found by police at Mohammad Movassaghi’s apartment should be considered the proceeds of crime

(File photo)
B.C. senior calls driving exams for seniors aged 80 and up ‘unfair’

Protest being planned for when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lifted

An onlooker stands at the foot of the B.C. legislature steps, where numerous shoes, stuffed animals and candles paid homage to 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found buried at the site of a residential school in Kamloops. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Legislative Assembly apologizes for removing memorial for the unmarked 215

Shoes, stuffies, candles taken from legislative steps after vigil for children in unmarked graves

Odell Willis of the then-Edmonton Eskimos hoists the Grey Cup during a fan rally for the Grey Cup champions, in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday December 1, 2015. The club has changed it’s name to the Elks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Edmonton CFL franchise changes its team name to Elks

Team livestreams announcement after previously deciding to no longer be the ‘Eskimos’

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
NACI says you can mix-and-match AstraZeneca, mRNA COVID vaccines

People who received AstraZeneca vaccine will have a choice for dose two

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police watchdog called after man shot, seriously injured in Prince George

Man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident occurred during traffic stop

Most Read