B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

The province has announced a $7.9-million grant as to help redevelop B.C.’s legal aid funding model.

The funds will be used to increase payments to legal aid lawyers between April 28 and the end of October, while the government, Legal Services Society, Association of Legal Aid Lawyers negotiate a new agreement.

Earlier this month, legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over a lack of funding.

READ MORE: B.C. legal aid lawyers say province must boost funding or they’ll strike

The average spent per person in B.C. on legal aid in 1993 was $25.22. Accounting for inflation, it should amount to about $40, according to the association.

Instead, 2018 per-capita spending on legal aid fell to under $15, ranking B.C. 10th out of 12 provinces and territories.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man drowns while kayaking off B.C. beach
Next story
Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Just Posted

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre bids farewell to Nancy Gale

Gale retires after 18 years at the helm

Tsilhqot’in Nation pursuing compensation, MOU with DND for Chilcotin military training area

The land in question was exchanged in 1924 for property in Vancouver’s Point Grey area

EDITORIAL: Canadian Red Cross appeal for Mozambique an opportunity for locals to pay it forward

CRC sends emergency field hospital to Mozambique

Stamps looking to bring home 2019 Coy Cup

“It’s been a long time,” Navrot said, who has coached the Stampeders for multiple seasons in the past.

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

Most Read