B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson has been demanding a prime-time debate with Premier John Horgan. (Hansard TV)

B.C. leaders’ referendum debate set for Nov. 8

Andrew Wilkinson to face off against Premier John Horgan

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson has got his date for a head-to-head debate with Premier John Horgan on proportional representation.

Horgan and Wilkinson announced Tuesday morning the debate will be broadcast live on CBC and Global TV networks, starting at 7 p.m. next Thursday, Nov. 8. B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver, who influenced the controversial terms of the mail-in referendum that is already underway, is not taking part.

Horgan appeared to agree to the debate weeks ago, then seemed to be having second thoughts as he argued that MLAs were debating the choices in the referendum in the B.C. legislature.

RELATED: NDP ministers defend proportional representation

Wilkinson has been touring the province since summer, urging people to reject the three voting options included on the mail-in ballots. Voters have until Nov. 30 to mark their ballots and mail the postage-paid return envelope to Elections B.C.

The NDP are counting on low awareness and low turnout for this referendum,” Wilkinson said Tuesday. “With countless ballots sitting in in recycling bins or unopened in apartment lobbies, the premier needs to tell British Columbians about how he’s trying to game the system.”

Horgan has campaigned vigorously for a change in B.C.’s voting system, even though many of the details of the change are not available until after the vote.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Young kids 10 times more likely be killed in car crashes on Halloween: study
Next story
B.C. parent hopes to ease stress on autistic trick-or-treaters

Just Posted

Skating club glides home from Autumn Leaves

The Williams Lake Skating Club got its first taste of competition Oct. 19-21 travelling to Kamloops

BCWF calls DFO to list Interior Fraser steelhead under Species at Risk Act

BC Wildlife Federation ‘very concerned’ with low number of steelhead

New executive director comes with fresh ideas, love of youth

Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District hire Deana Conde Garza

Weather settles into seasonal temperatures this week

Snow a possibility for Thursday

Haunted houses, parties and jack o’lanterns oh my!

Lots to do in the Cariboo for everyone on Halloween

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

B.C. parent hopes to ease stress on autistic trick-or-treaters

Parent reminding those handing out candy, kids with special needs will be coming to their doors

B.C. leaders’ referendum debate set for Nov. 8

Andrew Wilkinson to face off against Premier John Horgan

Young kids 10 times more likely be killed in car crashes on Halloween: study

40 years of traffic data shows that Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year

Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team

Halifax regional council will consider a proposed 24,000-seat stadium, the pivotal component of a bid to land a Canadian Football League team for the East Coast’s largest city

Liberals to establish $5.5M commission for independent leaders’ debates

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould says the government is establishing an independent leaders’ debates commission to the tune of $5.5-million.

Hundreds gather in Montreal to remember victims of attack on Pittsburgh synagogue

Justin Trudeau said Monday in the House of Commons that Canadians are “horrified” by the Pittsburgh attack

Trick-or-treating stirs up sweet memories for adults

What is your favourite Halloween candy?

Elias Pettersson scores 2, Canucks thump Wild 5-2

WATCH: Rookie leads Vancouver past Minnesota

Most Read