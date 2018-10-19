The body of Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found in the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street in September 2016. (Vancouver Police Department)

B.C. jury finds man guilty of Japanese exchange student’s murder

Natsumi Kogawa was found at empty heritage mansion shortly after she was reported missing in 2016

A B.C. Supreme Court jury has found William Schneider guilty of the second-degree murder of 30-year-old Natsumi Kogawa two years ago.

The jury began deliberating Tuesday after a three-week trial for the 51-year-old man.

At the end of the evidence portion of the trial, Schneider pleaded guilty to a charge of interfering with human remains.

His defence lawyer, Joe Doyle, said Schneider admitted to putting the 30-year-old woman’s body in a suitcase but he didn’t killer her.

A pathologist told the jury during the trial that she couldn’t determine a cause of death and there were no bruises, injuries or DNA evidence linking Schneider to the death of the Japanese exchange student.

READ MORE: Suspect in Japanese student’s murder faces additional charge

The body of the missing student was found on the grounds of an empty heritage mansion in Vancouver’s west end shortly after she was reported missing in September 2016.

(CKNW)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ex-B.C. cop caught in Creep Catchers sting gets house arrest
Next story
‘A little odd’: B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

Just Posted

Harvest Run set to get underway in lakecity

Runners and walkers of all ages are getting ready to lace up their shoes for the Harvest Run

COLUMNS: Farmers, ranchers need to be outstanding in their field

This means feed shortages for our base herds of cattle.

Highway 97 closed at Clinton Sunday morning

Highway 97 is currently closed in both directions at Clinton.

Voters head to the polls in Williams Lake

CRD boardroom office, Marie Sharpe gymnasium become polling stations

Lakecity local returns home to take over HDS Flooring

Hopkins Design Studio Flooring under new management.

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

B.C. VIEWS: Residents have had enough of catering to squatters

Media myth of homeless victims offends those who know better

B.C. Liberals’ hopes high as Nanaimo by-election approaches

Historically safe NDP seat vacated by long-time MLA Leonard Krog

Leaving B.C.’s electoral reform to a referendum is ‘ridiculous’: professor

B.C. voters getting ballots in the mail on proposal to change electoral system

Canada condemns killing of journalist in Saudi Arabia consulate in Turkey

The Saudi government claimed Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a ‘fistfight’

One year to election: Trudeau Liberals gear up for tussles on climate, premiers

Analysts say that the Liberals have reason to be ‘fairly confident’

GUEST COLUMN: B.C.’s proportional representation vote is dishonest, misleading

Veteran of 2005 Citizens’ Assembly urges rejection of new voting systems

Prank pizzas delivered to B.C. mayor on election night

The fake orders happened throughout Victoria mayor’s re-election campaign

MLA to become Nanaimo’s next mayor, could weaken NDP’s grasp on power

Leonard Krog’s win will trigger a byelection when he gives up his provincial seat

Most Read