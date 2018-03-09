B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

A judge has dismissed a charter challenge brought forward by polygamous leader Winston Blackmore in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

Justice Sheri Donegan rejected Blackmore’s complaint of officially induced error and abuse of process to his polygamy prosecution.

A conviction will now be formally entered after being found guilty last summer.

More to come.

2 dogs die in attacks as deep snow pushes B.C. cougars out of Cariboo forests
U.S. ecologist's megafires message timely for planning Cariboo Chilcotin's future

