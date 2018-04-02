Athena is one of dozens of people attending a rally Tuesday afternoon for foster care at the BC Legislature in Victoria to support youth who – may not know their rights. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

B.C. increases funding, age limit for youth aging out of government care

Young adults could see an extra $250 a month

Young people aging out of government care in B.C. will now get some extra cash, and one more year to transition out of the system if desired.

As of April 1, the provincial government raised the eligibility age for the Agreements with Young Adults program to 26, matching the Provincial Tuition Waiver Program.

The program helps out former youth in care who attend approved educational, vocational, life skills or rehabilitation programs.

Youth in the program will also get up to $1,250 per month – that’s an increase of $250 from $1,000. The money will also be available to them all year – not just while school is in session.

The province said the changes come as cost of living in B.C. has risen by 13 per cent since 2009.

However, the changes fall short of the $1,375 per month advocated for by youth advocacy group First Call BC.

The organization published a report late last year that called for more funding and an end to age limits for tuition waivers.

Close to 900 youth age out of care every year in B.C., and 2,880 have received funding since the program was introduced in 2008.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Car fire sparks grass fire at 146 Mile near Williams Lake
Next story
Stella Artois issues recall after glass found in beer bottles

Just Posted

Easter Monday marks final day of the season for local ski hill

Mt. Timothy Ski Area sees 164 cm base at close of 2018 season

Square dancers raise $1,365 for Child Development Centre

60th jamboree upcoming

Big Lake Community Association honours residents for volunteers service at AGM

Three special awards were presented late last month to Big Lake residents

Families hop into Easter with second annual Realm of Toys egg hunt

Families were lined up down the sidewalk on on First Avenue South to take advantage of the fun

Animals takeover Boitanio Mall for Rose Lake/Miocene Easter Petting Zoo

The Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club Easter Petting Zoo was a popular family destination Saturday

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

B.C. boy continues fight for his life

Evan Shishakly is making some headway in the fight against a life-threatening infection.

Teen who invoked ‘affluenza’ defence released from jail

Ethan Couch was serving a two-year sentence after killing four in drunken crash

Stella Artois issues recall after glass found in beer bottles

Six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, ‘Best of Belgium’ multi-packs in U.S. and Canada affected

B.C. increases funding, age limit for youth aging out of government care

Young adults could see an extra $250 a month

Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

Volken addiction treatment centre in B.C. turns ‘takers into givers’

Philanthropist opens up about motivations for opening a Surrey recovery academy amid opioid crisis

China space station mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific

Tiangong 1’s re-entry was ‘mostly successful’

Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies

She had fought for an end to racism in South Africa along with then husband Nelson Mandela

Most Read