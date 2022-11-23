British Columbia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. A B.C. Afro-Indigenous single mother has been awarded $150,000, after she was discriminated against and her children taken into the child welfare system.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

B.C. human rights tribunal awards $150,000 in child welfare discrimination case

Ruling says custody decision about her children based on stereotypes

An Afro-Indigenous woman has been awarded $150,000 in compensation by the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal after her children were wrongfully seized by a child welfare agency.

The tribunal found the Vancouver Aboriginal Child and Family Services Society’s decision to take custody of the woman’s four children for nearly three years was based on stereotypes about her as an Indigenous mother with mental health issues.

The compensation for injury to the woman’s dignity, feelings and self-respect is the second largest award given by the tribunal.

The ruling says the agency didn’t adequately support the woman, identified only as R.R., or meet her specific needs as an Indigenous mother who was dealing with the effects of trauma.

The woman’s lawyer, Aleem Bharmal, says in a statement that the decision sets a precedent that “will reverberate across the country,” and sheds light on a system that “is stacked against Indigenous families and communities.”

The executive director of West Coast Legal Education and Action Fund, which intervened in the case, says it illustrates the urgent need for B.C. to support the creation of new child and family well-being models.

During the hearing, which lasted 21 days spread over 17 months, the Vancouver Aboriginal Child and Family Services Society said it made all its decisions in the best interests of the woman’s children.

RELATED: B.C. man accuses taxi driver of leaving because he had guide dog

Human Rights Tribunal

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cariboo paramedics on the front lines of overdose epidemic
Next story
Would you support a safe injection site in downtown Williams Lake?: city councillor creates poll

Just Posted

Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Joe Alphonse received his Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) from the University of Victoria Nov. 10 for his leadership over many years which compelled respect for Indigenous law, title and jurisdiction in Canada. (Photo submitted)
Tsilhqot’in Chief Joe Alphonse receives Honorary Doctor of Laws from UVic

BC Emergency Health Services are on the front lines of the overdose crisis in the Cariboo region. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo paramedics on the front lines of overdose epidemic

A city councillor is asking residents to weigh in, asking if they support a safe injection site in downtown Williams Lake. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Would you support a safe injection site in downtown Williams Lake?: city councillor creates poll

The Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre’s front entrance awning received damage to one of its wooden beams after being struck by a delivery truck on Thursday, Nov.17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Chilcotin Development Centre closed after delivery truck hits awning beam

Pop-up banner image