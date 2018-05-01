B.C. hot in lottery game

Winning tickets in Lotto 6/49 sold in eight provincial communities; big winner from Dawson Creek

It’s a good time to be buying lotter tickets in the province.

B.C. is on a winning streak and scooped up more prizes this weekend from the Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw on April 28. The Saturday SuperDraw promotion offered an additional 51 guaranteed prizes with eight prizes won in B.C.

The winning ticket for the $1 million guaranteed prize was sold in Dawson Creek while seven additional $50,000 winning tickets for the SuperDraw guaranteed prizes were sold across the province in:

· Burnaby

· Coquitlam

· Lake Country

· Vancouver Island (North)

· North Vancouver

· Sechelt

· Trail.

That’s a total of $1,350,000 in Lotto 6/49 prizes won on this weekend’s draw.

All winning numbers and past draws can be found here.

BCLC is also waiting for the winner of last week’s $30 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot to come forward. A single Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Coquitlam won the entire $30 million jackpot from the Wednesday, April 25 draw.

Winners have one year from the draw date printed on the ticket to claim their prize, and will join a growing list of British Columbians who have struck it rich with Lotto 6/49.

BCLC will announce winner information, including the specific retail purchase location, after the winner has come forward.

Previous story
Nazko residents under evacuation order for second time in 12 months
Next story
Toronto mayor considering permanent memorial to van attack victims

Just Posted

Nazko residents under evacuation order for second time in 12 months

Community under evacuation order for flood after fire forced residents out of homes last summer

Beach days

Warm, sunny weather a hit with families

VIDEO: Man with a message

Paul Park said he felt compelled to give message to families after witnessing the difficulties of divorce

West Fraser Rd washed out near Roddie Rd

Locals must take Wesbster Lake Rd and Garner Forest Service Rd

Titans march away from Lower Mainland with three gold medals

Williams Lake spring hockey teams were in fine form during the weekend in the Lower Mainland

Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

A unique bear versus wolf encounter was caught of film in the grasslands near Kamloops, B.C.

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

PM sells Trans Mountain pipeline as Amazon announces expansion in Vancouver

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted the expansion of retail giant Amazon’s technology hub in Vancouver on Monday as he used the region’s record-high gas prices to continue selling the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Toronto mayor considering permanent memorial to van attack victims

After four days of painstaking “scientific” efforts to identify the victims of a horrific attack in Toronto, authorities released names on Friday

US May Day immigration protests target Trump, fall elections

The Donald Trump era has been everything that immigrant rights’ groups feared, but they’re taking to the streets again

Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘SpongeBob’ musical lead Tony nods

Best new musical category is filled by “The Band’s Visit,” ”Frozen,” ”Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.

B.C. hot in lottery game

Winning tickets in Lotto 6/49 sold in eight provincial communities; big winner from Dawson Creek

Keep potent, boozy drinks out of young hands, experts urge

Concerns raised about limiting alcohol content, moving away from deceptive advertising and reducing sugar

Report finds failures in governance at Ridley Terminals

Auditor general report outlines shortcomings by senior management at Prince Rupert’s coal terminal

Most Read