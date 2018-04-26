Two grizzly bears that are believed to be siblings were captured on Cormorant Island near Alert Bay by BC CO service Sept. 22, 2016. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

Twenty new conservation officers will soon begin their postings across B.C.

“For too long, there has been a lack of frontline conservation officers, and communities have suffered the consequences,” Environment Minister George Heyman said in a news release Thursday.

Following training slated to begin in May, 12 of the new conservation officers will be based in newly created positions, including in Grand Forks, Vernon, Haida Gwaii, Duncan, Chilliwack, Port McNeill, Bella Coola, Chetwynd, Mackenzie and Atlin.

Others will fill open positions in Quesnel, Terrace, Creston, Prince George, Merritt and Fort St. John, and two positions in the Lower Mainland.

The ministry said implementing positions in new locations is based on officer safety, call volume, each officer’s coverage area and the geographic proximity to other officers.

The new hires bring the number of conservation officers in B.C. to 160, and come as part of the $3 million in increased funding in the 2018 provincial budget.

Chief conservation officer Doug Forsdick said the additional hires mean more eyes and ears to respond to complaints, educate people, prevent human-wildlife conflicts and protect natural resources.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge
Next story
VIDEO: WLIB monitoring Borland Creek for possible washout

Just Posted

B.C. Interior fall moose hunt under review

Study confirms struggling moose population dips below minimum targets

Job information meetings slated for new care-bed facility

Anyone interested in working at Cariboo Place is encouraged to attend upcoming community meetings in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

New construction in town

Osprey rebuild their nest at Scout Island

EMBC hosts spring hazard readiness meeting in Williams Lake

Around 100 people attended a meeting to hear first hand from various government agencies

Prescribed burns to take place near Alkali

Series of burns intended to help restore grassland ecosystems

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Cartoonist said he was trying to find a bit of positivity with an image that has garnered attention

Whitecaps host against Real Salt Lake looking to snap 3-game losing streak

Ending their losing streak is all the Whitecaps care about when they host Salt Lake in Vancouver

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens following collision

Emergency responders en route to accident scene in Craigellachie

B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

Joelle Mbamy was handed $1k fine, on top of $5k fine already imposed, and 10-year animal prohibition

‘N’ driver in McLaren caught going 70 km/hr in playground zone

Vancouver police said the driver was fined $368 and the luxury car impounded for seven days

Dr. LipJob ordered to stop doing botox and other medical procedures

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh ordered to stop unlawful practice of medicine

B.C. to prevent for-profit blood, plasma collection

Voluntary Blood Donations Act would make it illegal to pay for blood, plasma donations

Most Read