B.C. Health Minister announces concept plan for new hospital in Terrace

“This means more beds, a level three trauma centre, better surgery and better care,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in Terrace today, Feb. 9, plans to build a new hospital to replace Mills Memorial.

“A great community, a great region needs a great hospital,” said Dix to the Terrace crowd gathered in the Mills Memorial lobby. “We’re going to have one in Terrace.”

The province has approved the concept plan and has moved onto the business planning stage, which will detail the scope and budget of the project.

The upgraded hospital is expected to be twice the size of the existing Mills Memorial, according to a recent press release.

The planning stage is expected to take 12 to 18 months before procurement and construction.

“We know people have been waiting a long time for a new hospital in Terrace, so our government made the project a priority and moved quickly on approval,” said Dix in the press release.

“We are taking actual steps on a state-of-the art facility that will serve families in the region for decades to come.”

The new hospital will be funded in partnership with North West Regional Hospital District, with details still being worked out.

Harry Nyce, North West Regional Hospital District chair said he looks forward to seeing the project proceed.

“This is a great day for our district,” he said. “Health care close to home is vital for all of us who live in the north.”

Nyce said they are thankful the B.C. government has recognized the need to invest in the health care of people in the northwest.

Previous story
B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year
Next story
UPDATE: The Trans-Canada Highway is now open through the Alberta border

Just Posted

Business owner advocates for more trades training in Williams Lake

Kim Preeper is struggling to keep apprentices because they have to go away for school.

Winter driving conditions for Cariboo Chilcotin

Slippery conditions were likely a factor in collision near Wildwood, CCSAR chief says

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

Former Lake City Ford building moves one step closer to redevelopment

All of the necessary permits and zoning amendments are in place for Wensley Architecture Ltd. to redevelop 715 Oliver Street.

Wildfire recovery meetings for producers coming to Cariboo Chilcotin

Meetings will be held in Alexis Creek and Williams Lake next week for producers to learn more about the Ministry of Agriculture’s AgriStability Enhancement program

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Campbell River firefighters save dog from house fire

They found the dog in the back bedroom

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Chilliwack parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Chief Justice defends judge in Berry custody case

In wake of murders, Justice Gray faces criticism for granting Berry access to girls on Christmas Eve

UPDATE: The Trans-Canada Highway is now open through the Alberta border

Expect delays tomorrow as work crews perform avalanche debris removal

Court rules park board lacked authority to ban whales, dolphins at Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium’s non-profit group had challenged a bylaw amendment that banned keeping cetaceans in parks

Former Canucks player ‘Tiger’ Williams accused of sexual assault

Alleged victim reported the incidents while Williams was taking part in a morale trip to Latvia

B.C. Health Minister announces concept plan for new hospital in Terrace

“This means more beds, a level three trauma centre, better surgery and better care,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

Most Read