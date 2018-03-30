Black Press file image

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

The B.C. Green Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen, after the party worked with a Victoria-based tech company that’s mired in an international privacy scandal.

Executive director Laura Lavin says the Greens contracted AggregateIQ between January and August 2016 to create a new voter database.

She says the party has received written confirmation from AggregateIQ that it destroyed any data it collected from the Greens at the end of its contract.

The company faces accusations that it played a role in influencing Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

RELATED: B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

Canadian whistleblower Christopher Wylie has also alleged that AggregateIQ used algorithms developed by Cambridge Analytica, a company he says improperly harvested personal data from more than 50-million Facebook users to help Donald Trump win the U.S. presidency.

In a statement posted on its website this week, AggregateIQ denies any connection to Cambridge Analytica and says it works in full compliance with the jurisdictions where it operates.

The Canadian Press

Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

Tsilhqot'in National Government and BC Hydro to negotiate power purchase agreement

The plan is for a solar energy project to go into the former River West forestry site on Highway 20

Lakecity artist one step closer to record deal

Jamie Warnock, and band, the Jins, excited to take next leap for music career

Local enthusiasts react to new off-road vehicle rules

Williams Lake Off Road Motorcycle Association president Sasha Kokesch says spark arrestors have been mandatory for many years

Crews busy repairing potholes in Williams Lake

City workers have been dealing with the city's potholes seven days a week since early March

Stamps to take on Sparta in Coy Cup semifinal Friday

The Williams Lake Stampeders finished second in the Coy Cup round robin after a 6-4 win Thursday

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

Breastfeeding photo challenges stigmas, highlights hurdles

The Facebook photo of Serah Small breastfeeding her eight-week-old in an arena change room had drawn more than 1,000 likes and 500 shares by Thursday morning.

IOC president meets North Korean leader Kim

The two had a 30-minute formal meeting followed by 45 minutes of casual discussions while watching a football match

Emergency goalie called into NHL action

Scott Foster is an accountant during the day and a rec league goaltender at night, but he played in an NHL game Thursday night

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

Delta Police release a statement asking for public assistance

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

