Newly elected B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks to Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, Victoria, Sept. 24, 2020. (UBCM)

B.C. Green leader says NDP abandoning environmental plan

Horgan’s claim of unstable government false, Furstenau says

NDP leader John Horgan is walking away from his environmental agenda and his justifications for a surprise fall election “have no basis in fact,” B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau says.

“I am speaking to you 10 days into my new role as leader, nine months into the global pandemic and four days into the most unnecessary snap election campaign imaginable,” Furstenau told local government delegates to the Union of B.C. Municipalities Sept. 24.

“From my perspective, a state of emergency due to a viral pandemic is not the time to leave our province without a minister of health. A state of emergency leading to an economic collapse is not a time to leave our province without a minister of finance. A state of emergency at the start of the school year, with students and teachers worried about outbreaks in their classrooms, is not a time to leave the province without a minister of education.”

Horgan has repeatedly blamed the B.C. Greens for destabilizing his minority government so that he had to call the Oct. 24 provincial election a year early, violating his signed agreement with the Greens. Speaking by video conference from the UBCM convention at the Victoria Conference Centre, Furstenau reminded mayors and councillors from around B.C. that she met with Horgan days before the election call and promised she and fellow Green MLA Adam Olsen would continue supporting the NDP government until October 2021 as their 2017 post-election deal stipulates.

RELATED: Voters ‘disgusted’ by election call, B.C. Liberal leader says

RELATED: Horgan rejects ‘so-called stable administration’ with Greens

The NDP and Greens worked hand in hand on multiple projects, the most prominent being a greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan dubbed CleanBC.

“Because of the NDP’s approval of the heavy emitting LNG Canada fossil fuel project, B.C. is miles off track from its legislated greenhouse gas reduction targets, and the CleanBC plan remains only 75 per cent complete,” Furstenau said. “That work, to bring it to 100 per cent, was due to be completed this fall.”

A long-time NDP supporter, Furstenau won her Cowichan Valley seat for the B.C. Greens after a long battle as a regional district director over a contaminated soil facility near Shawnigan Lake. The B.C. Greens’ 2017 breakthrough to go from one seat to three, and increase popular vote across the province, was largely at the expense of the NDP, which timed its election call while Furstenau was just beginning to build a team that would seek candidates for all 87 B.C. constituencies.

Furstenau noted that Horgan, former health minister Adrian Dix and others have repeatedly praised the cooperation of the B.C. Greens in the past three years, including in a government news release on Furstenau’s work on early childhood education and the response to the pandemic.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ottawa’s plan to rein in tech giants missing key pieces: experts
Next story
Supreme Court agrees to hear case involving fine for massive maple syrup heist

Just Posted

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

FOREST INK: Old growth forests under new management

On April 30, 2020, they submitted 14 recommendations to the Province in their report

No reported COVID-19 transmission in B.C.’s tree planting spring/summer effort

With the fall season winding up mid-October, it is hoped that trend will continue

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health

The total number of Interior Health cases since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 522

World-class carver prefers the simple life

His work can be found in galleries around the world, but Kevin Peters prefers the quiet life.

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

2 British Columbians arrested, 3 at large in massive Alberta drug bust

Eight people are facing 33 charges in what police have dubbed Project Incumbent

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Liberals reach deal with NDP on COVID-19 aid bill, likely averting election

NDP and the Liberals have reached an agreement on COVID-19 sick-leave

Most Read