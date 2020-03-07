A wolf cull by the B.C. government as part of its caribou recovery program was recently completed for the Itcha-Ilgachuz herd in the West Chilcotin. (File)

B.C. Government culls 94 wolves in West Chilcotin caribou habitat

The cull is completed for 2020 in the region

A total of 94 wolves were removed as part of a predator reduction program to support the recovery of the Itcha-Ilgachuz caribou herd in the West Chilcotin.

This past winter’s wolf removal achieved the target of less than three wolves for every 1,000 square kilometres, which is the target that the federal caribou recovery strategy identified as necessary to achieve a positive response in re-building the caribou population, confirmed a spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

“This was year one of a two-year emergency measure to support the recovery of the Itcha-Ilgachuz caribou population,” the spokesperson noted, adding local First Nations were involved in the collection of the wolf carcasses, for use at their discretion.

This two-year emergency measure is required to achieve caribou recovery objectives in B.C. and is part of broader caribou recovery efforts that the province is leading, including habitat protection, habitat restoration, maternity penning and supplemental feeding programs.

Read more: Peace region caribou agreement to help shape frameworks for rest of B.C.: forests minister


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province authorized more RCMP officers be deployed to Wet’suwet’en territory: letter

Just Posted

B.C. Government culls 94 wolves in West Chilcotin caribou habitat

The cull is completed for 2020 in the region

Williams Lake developing plan to address early childhood labour force shortage

City’s economic development officer working on plan with local stakeholders

CRD approves two-year contract for Performances in the Park

Directors also approved $10,000 for Stampede Parade

Cariboo Adventist Academy takes gold at adventist school athletics junior volleyball tourney

Volleyball at Cariboo Adventist Academy in Williams Lake has seen a bump in popularity, and success

Sixth annual Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival a night of fun

This sold-out event, which attracted 430 craft beer enthusiasts, is an annual fundraiser

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

‘Never expected this’: Okanagan contestant among finalists for Inked Magazine Cover Girl

Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Researchers call on B.C. to ditch plan to switch to permanent daylight time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with

Province authorized more RCMP officers be deployed to Wet’suwet’en territory: letter

‘To be clear, no elected official in British Columbia directs police operations,’ Mike Farnworth says

B.C. legislature occupiers ate pizza, mocked ‘colonial government’

Pipeline protest leader told supporters false story about Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser

MacEwen nets 2 as Canucks pick up key 6-3 win over Avalanche

Vancouver ends 4-game losing skid

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer to go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Most Read