One of the four homes destroyed in the fire in Surrey Wednesday (Aug. 9). (Photo: Anna Burns)

B.C. girl dashes to warn neighbours about fire that displaced more than 20

No injuries were reported in the three-alarm blaze

Twelve-year-old Surrey resident Mia Carle sprang into action when she saw her neighbours’ homes starting to catch fire Wednesday (Aug 9).

The suspected garage fire started around 6 p.m. and quickly spread to neighbouring homes, according to Surrey Fire deputy fire chief Shelley Morris.

Mia and her mom, Laura Carle, were at their local park in the 19200 block of 73 Avenue when they first saw the flames. Mia dashed to warn her neighbours while Laura, called 9-1-1.

Mia knocked on every door on the block. Laura told the Now-Leader that Mia helped an older person out of their home.

One man initially did not believe Mia when she warned him about the fire. After bringing him outside to show him, he saw the danger and quickly went back inside to get his family.

No injuries were reported after four houses went up in flames.

Mia ran home to get some medical masks for people with asthma.

Throughout the evening, she checked to make sure all of the displaced individuals had a place to go.

“I was very surprised and very proud of her,” Laura said. She was not scared to go and help her neighbours, Laura recalled.

More than 30 Surrey firefighters battled to gain control of the three-alarm fire in the 19200 block of 73rd Avenue, according to Morris. More than 20 people are unable to return to their homes due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said. The fire inspector is planning to visit the scene Thursday (Aug. 10).

