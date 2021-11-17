(Unsplash photo)

(Unsplash photo)

B.C. flood, slide evacuees can refill emergency prescription at any pharmacy

Service available to all evacuated across the province

Thousands of British Columbians have had to leave with a moment’s notice, packing up whatever belongs they can before their community is evacuated.

The B.C. Pharmacy Association said that all evacuees can get an emergency supply of their prescription from any B.C. pharmacy.

Residents of several communities across B.C. have been evacuated due to massive flooding, including in parts of Abbotsford and Chilliwack and Princeton and all of Merritt. Many others have been cut off from their homes and communities by landslides, including along Hwy. 1, 3, 7 and 99.

READ MORE: B.C. storm disrupts supply chain, could have lasting impacts on economy: experts

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking Newsflooding

Previous story
B.C. residents will not receive the emergency alert test today as flood response continues
Next story
Bella Coola Valley’s Nuxalk Nation declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19

Just Posted

The Nuxalk Nation in the Bella Coola Valley has declared a local state of emergency due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Scott Carrier photo)
Bella Coola Valley’s Nuxalk Nation declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19

Williams Lake city council has appointed Coun. Ivan Bonnell to serve at as the city’s director on the Cariboo Regional District. Coun. Jason Ryll was reappointed as the alternate director. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city councillor Ivan Bonnell appointed city’s director on Cariboo Regional District board

The 100 Mile District General Hospital has taken two in-patients from Merritt. (File photo)
Merritt patients, long-term care residents transferred to 100 Mile, Williams Lake

The owner of Daily Stash Cannabis in Williams Lake is asking the city to lower business license fees for cannabis retail stores to be equal with what liquor retail establishments pay. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Update: Williams Lake eyes reducing $2,500 business license fee for cannabis retail outlets