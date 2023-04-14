Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embraces Wayne Christian (Wenecwtsin), right, First Nations Health Authority Deputy Chair, as he jokes about knowing the prime minister’s late father, former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, while speaking during an announcement about First Nations health-care funding at the Squamish First Nation, in West Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, April 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embraces Wayne Christian (Wenecwtsin), right, First Nations Health Authority Deputy Chair, as he jokes about knowing the prime minister’s late father, former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, while speaking during an announcement about First Nations health-care funding at the Squamish First Nation, in West Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, April 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. First Nations health gets $8.2 billion in federal funding to fix ‘disparities’

Prime Minister announces funding at the Squamish Nation in West Vancouver

The First Nations Health Authority in British Columbia will receive $8.2 billion over the next decade to help 200 Indigenous communities in a federal government renewal of funding.

During an announcement at the Squamish Nation in West Vancouver, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the authority has transformed the way health is delivered to First Nations in B.C.

Trudeau says today’s announcement is about ensuring First Nations have the best possible health outcomes, and this type of collaboration is needed across the country.

The authority took over health care for B.C. First Nations in 2013 from the federal government for the planning, management and delivery of health programs.

The government says in a statement that fixing the disparities in First Nations health care can only be achieved by addressing the cultural, social, economic and historical disadvantages that have led to intergenerational trauma.

Wayne Christian, the deputy chair of the First Nations Health Council, says Indigenous people have been struggling with the colonial impacts of genocide and systemic racism and changing that system will take some time.

The First Nations Health Authority is the first of its kind in Canada, although five other similar health initiatives are underway in Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba, where there are two.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu told the same crowd that the First Nations Health Authority is an inspiration for the rest of the country.

READ MORE: First Nations women overrepresented among B.C. toxic drug deaths: doctor

READ MORE: Anti-Indigenous racism embedded in B.C. healthcare system: report

Federal PoliticsHealthIndigenous

Previous story
‘It’s crushed my will to live’: Mom grieves after teen son fatally stabbed on Surrey bus

Just Posted

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association organizers have announced a summertime, outdoor event at the Stampede Grounds.
Community preparations take place as Indoor Spring Classic set to start

.
Quesnel RCMP use spike belt, arrest suspect after brief chase

A travel advisory is in place for Dog Creek Road between Enterprise and Meadow Road due to flooding. (DriveBC image)
Travel advisory for Dog Creek Road between Enterprise, Meadow Road due to flooding

Contractors are on site at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital grounds as work gets underway for the redevelopment project. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Initial work begins on Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project