B.C. First Nations demand full participation in development of province’s forestry policy

A view of an area burned in the 2017 Hanceville fire west of Williams Lake as seen at the end of May 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

First Nations across B.C. want to fully collaborate in developing the province’s forestry policy.

A joint press release issued by the Tsilhqot’in National Government, Lake Babine Nation and Carrier Sekani First Nations, the Nations on Tuesday, Aug. 16 noted the province wrote to First Nations in the province on July 6, 2021 outlining plans for Indigenous engagement to move forward with a new initiative called Modernizing Forest Policy, building off of a similarly titled Forestry Intentions Paper released by forests minister Katrine Conroy in June 2021.

Nitsil?in (Chief) Joe Alphonse, tribal chair, Tsilhqot’in National Government said the Forestry Intentions Paper was developed without Indigenous participation.

“This contravened the Province’s own best practices, and the requirements of section three of DRIPA, of co-developing legislation and policies with Indigenous peoples that deeply affect our Aboriginal title and rights and futures as Indigenous nations.”

Chief Murphy Abraham, Lake Babine Nation, said the province is at a defining moment in the development of relations between the Crown and Indigenous peoples.

“British Columbia’s forestry regime and economy must significantly transform in response to these developments, but the recently published Forestry Intentions Paper flat out ignores them. This is not a road map for a more just and robust future together that we expect the Premier and Minister Conroy to build with us, but rather a ringing endorsement of the status quo that ensures continuing conflict and uncertainty in our forests.”

Collectively the First Nations are calling on the province to significantly rethink and revise the Forestry Intentions Paper content that is intended to address Crown Indigenous reconciliation.

They are asking B.C. to commit to a process to co-draft a revised version of the paper with them, other interested First Nations, and the First Nations Forestry Council.

“The revised version of the Paper must set out how forestry laws and policies will be changed to address our Aboriginal title and rights in a manner consistent with the United Nations’ Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (the “Declaration”) and BC’s own Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (“DRIPA”).”

