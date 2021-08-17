A view of an area burned in the 2017 Hanceville fire west of Williams Lake as seen at the end of May 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A view of an area burned in the 2017 Hanceville fire west of Williams Lake as seen at the end of May 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

B.C. First Nations demand full participation in development of province’s forestry policy

‘Policy should reflect prosperous future for Indigenous, non-Indigenous’: First Nations leaders

First Nations across B.C. want to fully collaborate in developing the province’s forestry policy.

A joint press release issued by the Tsilhqot’in National Government, Lake Babine Nation and Carrier Sekani First Nations, the Nations on Tuesday, Aug. 16 noted the province wrote to First Nations in the province on July 6, 2021 outlining plans for Indigenous engagement to move forward with a new initiative called Modernizing Forest Policy, building off of a similarly titled Forestry Intentions Paper released by forests minister Katrine Conroy in June 2021.

Nitsil?in (Chief) Joe Alphonse, tribal chair, Tsilhqot’in National Government said the Forestry Intentions Paper was developed without Indigenous participation.

“This contravened the Province’s own best practices, and the requirements of section three of DRIPA, of co-developing legislation and policies with Indigenous peoples that deeply affect our Aboriginal title and rights and futures as Indigenous nations.”

READ MORE: A closer look: do Vancouver Island First Nations support the war in the woods?

Chief Murphy Abraham, Lake Babine Nation, said the province is at a defining moment in the development of relations between the Crown and Indigenous peoples.

“British Columbia’s forestry regime and economy must significantly transform in response to these developments, but the recently published Forestry Intentions Paper flat out ignores them. This is not a road map for a more just and robust future together that we expect the Premier and Minister Conroy to build with us, but rather a ringing endorsement of the status quo that ensures continuing conflict and uncertainty in our forests.”

Collectively the First Nations are calling on the province to significantly rethink and revise the Forestry Intentions Paper content that is intended to address Crown Indigenous reconciliation.

They are asking B.C. to commit to a process to co-draft a revised version of the paper with them, other interested First Nations, and the First Nations Forestry Council.

“The revised version of the Paper must set out how forestry laws and policies will be changed to address our Aboriginal title and rights in a manner consistent with the United Nations’ Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (the “Declaration”) and BC’s own Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (“DRIPA”).”

READ MORE: FOREST INK: Ways to modernize B.C. forest policy


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
First full day of Canada’s election campaign begins with economic pledges

Just Posted

Andrea and Cameron Murdoch were in a guided fishing boat that capsized on the Bella Coola River Aug. 10. (Family photo)
Family mourns Victoria couple lost after guided fishing boat capsizes on Bella Coola River

Brityn Hinsche (Richard Abney/UNBC Timberwolves photo)
Lakecity families invited to UNBC Timberwolves women’s soccer team pre-season contest tonight, Aug. 17

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. has been given an eviction order by the Nuxalk First Nation for drilling it is doing near Bella Coola. (Juggernault Exporation photo)
B.C.’s central coast Nuxalk First Nation issue eviction order to mining exploration company

During a closing ceremony for the Interior Health Mass COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake, Williams Lake First Nation elder Linda Narcisse, left, accepts a gift from Kelly Dillon, Interior Health manager of primary care network and First Nations liaison for the region. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
TRU COVID-19 vaccine clinic closes in Williams Lake