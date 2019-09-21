Members of We Wai Kai and Wei Wai Kum First Nations at Shell Beach, Stz’uminus First Nation, near Ladysmith, during the Paddle to Lummi. (Violet Shade/Contributed)

B.C. First Nation signs agreement to return its land on Vancouver Island

The land on the east coast of Vancouver Island will be returned to the We Wai Kai Nation

A First Nation has signed an agreement that will return over 3,000 hectares of land after it has been in treaty negotiations for more than two decades.

The land on the east coast of Vancouver Island will be returned to the We Wai Kai Nation, which has about 1,150 members in the Campbell River and Quadra Island areas.

The land that is being returned under the incremental treaty agreement is on its territory around Campbell Lake.

Chief Brian Assu says the First Nation is building a forestry industry and owning and managing private land is important as it develops its economy.

The We Wai Kai and federal and provincial governments moved to the fifth stage of the six stage treaty process last month.

The federal and provincial governments announced earlier this year that Aboriginal rights could not be extinguished or surrendered in the treaty process.

Millions of dollars in expenses and loans accumulated by First Nations in the treaty process were also forgiven.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alex Fraser Research Forest gives students hands-on experience
Next story
Possible Canadian cases of vaping illnesses being investigated: health officer

Just Posted

Alex Fraser Research Forest gives students hands-on experience

The Alex Fraser Research Forest are working to educate the next generation of foresters

Fire claims two historic buildings in downtown Williams Lake

Several other businesses damaged by water used to fight the blaze

TRU hosts second round of public consultations

A dozen concerned lakecity locals came out to the Pioneer Complex to provide their feedback

Global Climate Strike and March a well-attended call to action

Generations of concerned citizens marched on city hall led by the youth of today

Update: Firefighters battle blaze in downtown Williams Lake

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, crews on scene

PHOTOS: Young protesters in B.C. and beyond demand climate change action

Many demonstaers were kids and teens who skipped school to take part

Area 51 events mostly peaceful; thousands in Nevada desert

Three more people were arrested Friday on the remote once-secret military base

B.C. First Nation signs agreement to return its land on Vancouver Island

The land on the east coast of Vancouver Island will be returned to the We Wai Kai Nation

Former B.C. lifeguard gets house arrest for possession of child porn

Cees Vanderniet of Grand Forks will serve six months of house arrest, then two years’ probation

Crown alleges resentment of ex-wife drove Oak Bay father to kill his daughters

Patrick Weir alleged in his closing arguments that Andrew Berry is responsible for the deaths of his daughters

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

Trudeau seeks meeting with Singh to apologize for blackface, brownface photos

‘I will be apologizing to him personally as a racialized Canadian,’ Trudeau said Friday

Most Read