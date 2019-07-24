The sun sets behind telescopes at the summit of Mauna Kea on July 14, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Caleb Jones)

B.C. First Nation chiefs urge Canada to pull funding for giant Hawaiian telescope

Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the summit of Mauna Kea is considered a sacred site

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says Canada should bail out of a plan to build a large new telescope in Hawaii on land claimed as sacred by Indigenous Hawaiians.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Hawaii Gov. David Ige, the organization calls for construction plans for what’s known as the Thirty Meter Telescope project to be shut down and for the Canadian government to withdraw support for the project.

In April 2015, the former Conservative government announced it would provide up to $243.5 million for the project over a 10-year period.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the Canadian government’s support for the telescope runs counter to its commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

The organization’s comments come as protesters have been blocking a road to the summit of Mauna Kea, a site considered to be sacred.

READ MORE: Who owns ‘aloha’? Hawaii eyes protections for native culture

On Tuesday, a judge denied a motion filed by telescope opponents seeking a temporary restraining order to stop construction.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan not connected to 3 B.C. deaths, RCMP say
Next story
Communities, officers grapple with explosion of human-bear conflicts in Bella Coola Valley

Just Posted

Communities, officers grapple with explosion of human-bear conflicts in Bella Coola Valley

There have been 50 complaints of conflict so far in July

Firefighters to assist food bank with ‘Christmas in July’ fundraiser

And they need your help

Travel advisory for Highway 97 near Clinton

A mudslide reportedly occurred between Stevens Road and Highway 97

Pride in the Puddle parade and festivities Saturday

“We’re trying to make it so it’s a comfortable place for everybody in the community,”

McLellan approved for list of potential street names in Williams Lake

A friend nominated Stuart Westcoast Warlord McLellan

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Timeline: Three dead in northern B.C. and two on the run

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

VIDEO: Massive lightning storm passes over B.C.’s Elk Valley

A compilation of strikes seen from Fernie at around 1:30 a.m., July 24.

It’s National Tequila Day! 5 things you can do to celebrate

July 24 is known as National Tequila Day in Canada

Defence won’t call evidence on behalf of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Closing arguments in trial of Oscar Arfmann to take place Aug. 1 and 2

Most Read