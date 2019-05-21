BC Wildfire Service personnel are being deployed to Northern Alberta on Wednesday, May 22 and Thursday, May 23 to assist with firefighting efforts, including 23 firefighters from the Cariboo Fire Centre. File photo

B.C. firefighters being deployed to Northern Alberta

The Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several days and thousands of people have been told to evacuate

Firefighters from B.C. are being deployed to assist with efforts in Northern Alberta where fires have forced the evacuation of thousands of residents.

Read more: Growing wildfire prompts evacuation of High Level, Alta.

A total of 267 B.C. personnel will be deployed on Wednesday, May 22, and Thursday, May 23, said Kyla Fraser, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer in Kamloops.

The deployment will include 235 firefighters consisting of 10 initial attack crews and 10 unit crews, three agency representatives, a 19-person incident management team and 14 supervisors.

“There are 23 firefighters going from the Cariboo Fire Centre,” Fraser told Black Press.

The request for assistance was made through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which co-ordinates the mutual sharing of firefighting resources between B.C. and other jurisdictions, she said, noting all associated costs are covered by the jurisdiction that requested the resources.”

Considering the current and forecasted fire situation in B.C., sufficient personnel and resources remain in the province to respond appropriately to any fire activity here, she added.

As of Tuesday, May 21, there are presently no fires of note in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Wildfire statistics up until May 20, listed on the BC Wildfire website show there have been 22 fires to date and a total of 1,881 hectares burned.

Crews can be deployed out-of-province for up to 19 days, but can be recalled at any time.

The BC Wildfire Service recognizes the importance of sharing firefighting resources given the invaluable assistance Alberta has provided to B.C. during the last two wildfire seasons, which were the worst in the province’s history.

Quick facts

Initial attack crew: initial attack firefighters operate as part of a three-person crew and are usually the first on scene of a new wildfire. Once there, the initial attack crew works quickly to set up water pumps, remove fuel from the fire’s path and dig fireguards to help control or extinguish the blaze.

Unit crew: a 20-person sustained action unit crew typically works on large fires and can remain self-sufficient in the field for up to 72 hours at a time. Crew members receive extensive training and are knowledgeable about wildfire behaviour, fire management tactics and fireline equipment use.

Agency representative: the agency representative acts as a link between deployed crews and the BC Wildfire Service.

Supervisors: they supervise fireline personnel as well as assist with managing heavy equipment resources.

Incident management team: When wildfires burn for extended periods, or when complex fires occur, incident management teams are called in to assume their overall management.

Read more: Cariboo Fire Centre managers prepare for 2019 wildfire season

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories in B.C., visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

Follow the latest B.C. wildfire news:

* on Twitter: http://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo

* on Facebook: http://facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo

Previous story
B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires
Next story
Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Just Posted

Stampede Street Party endorsed financially by city council

A group of business owners and volunteers stepped up to organize the annual event

Lakecity plays host to North Central golf zones

For Pierce and Kerley, it was their first competitive golf tournament

Is vegan food a human right? Firefighter who fought Williams Lake wildfire says so

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

B.C. firefighters being deployed to Northern Alberta

The Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several days and thousands of people have been told to evacuate

Lakers Car Club cruising in style for 25th annual Spring Roundup May 25-26

The Lakers Car Club plans to mark its Spring Roundup in Williams Lake this weekend in style.

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Around $13.6 million of capital projects have been completed or committed in the 108 Mile Ranch area

A string of announcements was made at the 108 Mile Golf Resort for the near future of the community

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

Most Read