South African firefighters pass a helicopter during a safety briefing in Fox Creek, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Several countries, including South Africa, deployed firefighters to Canada to help local efforts to control widespread wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

B.C. firefighter numbers top 2,500, as 100 Brazilians arrive today

Wildfire service says about 500 international firefighters are already in B.C.

British Columbia is expecting the arrival of 100 firefighters from Brazil today, adding to the province’s growing international wildfire force.

BC Wildfire Service spokesman Cliff Chapman says about 500 international firefighters are already in B.C., boosting the ranks of the more than 2,000 provincial wildfire service personnel on the front lines battling hundreds of blazes.

He says the firefighters from Brazil will join firefighters from Mexico, the United States and Australia currently in the province.

Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s emergency management and climate readiness minister, recently requested 1,000 international firefighters through the non-profit Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which co-ordinates national and international fire management.

Chapman says the Brazilians and the international firefighters already in B.C. will provide much-needed relief and assistance to crews battling almost 400 fires currently burning in the province.

He says cooler temperatures and potential rain are easing wildfire conditions in B.C.’s northern regions, but continued hot weather in southern B.C. is shifting fire activity to the Kamloops, Cariboo and Southeast fire regions.

READ ALSO: Drought pushes B.C.’s wildfire battle south, as rain brings relief in north

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Previous story
Cranbrook airport on evacuation alert over nearby wildfire
Next story
2 men now part of hunt for B.C. mom; search for missing children focuses on Kamloops

Just Posted

The BC Wildfire Service wildfire map for July 21, 2023 showing the Bella Coola West Chilcotin areas. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Young Creek fire increases on northern flank Thursday, Bella Coola Hill remains closed

Chelsea Lewis stands next to her beloved Jimmy “Cricket” which she worked on herself, along with her dad Mike Lewis. (Photo submitted)
Family of Chelsea Lewis start TRU bursary for Williams Lake women in her honour

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club members Grant Martin, left, and Rob Yaworski or organizing the BC Provincial Senior Men’s Golf Championship taking place in Williams Lake July 25 to 27. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake hosts Provincial Seniors Men’s Golf Championship July 25-27

Highway 20 is closed again on the Bella Coola Hill due to increased wildfire behaviour at Young Creek. (DriveBC image)
Highway 20 Bella Coola Hill closed again Thursday, July 20, no detour