B.C. Ferries says online booking for foot passengers is now available for certain routes, including from Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

B.C. Ferries says online booking for foot passengers is now available for certain routes, including from Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

B.C. Ferries now offering online booking for foot passengers

Online booking for Tsawwassen–Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen–Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay–Departure Bay

Foot passengers travelling to and from the Lower Mainland and Nanaimo and Victoria areas will now have the option of booking their ferry trips online, says B.C. Ferries.

According to a press release, beginning today, June 24, customers sailing the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen-Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay routes will be able to book their trips in advance, allowing for faster check-in at the terminals.

“Customers booking in advance can redeem their booking using a self-serve kiosk or with a ticket agent in the foot passenger departures area of the Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay, Horseshoe Bay, Departure Bay and Duke Point terminals,” said the press release. “There is no additional cost to book a prepaid foot passenger fare in advance.”

Seniors and student foot passengers can also book their fares online with a credit card, Visa Debit or Debit MasterCard to hold their booking and redeem their fare with an agent at the terminal. Seniors and students will need to show proof of age or student discount, respectively.

Adults and children can redeem bookings using the kiosks, allowing for limited contact between customers and employees, said B.C. Ferries. Some fares will only be redeemable by a ticket agent, although customers will be provided instructions with booking confirmation, it said.

B.C. Ferries also said it will limit the number of bookings initially.

RELATED: B.C. Ferries adds sailings anticipating ‘busy summer season’

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

BCFerries

Previous story
Lifetime teaching ban for former B.C. teacher caught in Creep Catchers sting
Next story
B.C. reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Just Posted

Rob Chursinoff mans the drop-in clinic in Williams Lake Thursday. Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune
Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic in Williams Lake for drop-ins

Stampede directors, volunteers and former Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett presented gifts to Miocene ranchers Merv and Shirley Furlong because they were the 94th people to arrive at a drive-thru breakfast this past July, 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Community invited to celebrate spirit of Williams Lake Stampede this weekend with two drive-thru events

The view of Scout Island and the west end of Williams Lake.
Williams Lake Tribune wins for flooding coverage, general excellence at Ma Murray awards

100 Mile RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding this RV stolen from Watch Lake. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile RCMP seek public’s help in finding stolen toy hauler