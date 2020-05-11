The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)

B.C. Ferries asking people to again avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

B.C. Ferries is asking people not to include ferry travel in their long weekend plans.

The ferry corporation issued a press release Monday morning reminding customers to continue to avoid non-essential trips over the coming Victoria Day long weekend.

“Many communities served by B.C. Ferries have issued advisories to travellers notifying them of limited supplies, healthcare equipment and resources…” the release notes, specifying some of the minor routes. “Customers should inform themselves of local situations and remain committed to essential travel only.”

B.C. Ferries vessels are operating at 50 per cent of their usual passenger capacity, and the frequency of sailings has also been reduced across the coastal ferry system.

“For those that need to travel, additional measures have been put in place to keep customers and crew healthy and safe,” the release notes.

Transport Canada encourages customers to wear face coverings during travel in situations in which they cannot maintain physical distancing.

As well, B.C. Ferries is screening customers for COVID-19 symptoms as per Transport Canada directions and has the authority to restrict travel.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island ferry travel lower on Easter long weekend than previous weekend

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions


