B.C., feds share costs of $5 million airport road realignment project at Bella Bella

The Heiltsuk First Nation is receiving $1,276,570 in provincial funding, along with $3,829,711 in federal funding, for the Heiltsuk Airport Road Realignment project.

NDP MLA Jennifer Rice said the infrastructure funding will build a more resilient community in Bella Bella by constructing a new two-kilometre road to link the community and the airport, and convert the existing road to a dedicated pedestrian and bike path.

“There are only two ways people can get in and out of Bella Bella: via air or water. Any improvements to make these services more accessible are vitally important to the residents and will help enable tourism and economic development in Heiltsuk territory,” said Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast. “These road upgrades will ensure safe, smooth transportation for everyone who visits Bella Bella by air.”

The funding is part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Rural and Northern Communities. Eight communities across the province across the province received a combination of provincial and federal funding of over $20 million for projects that will support well-being, transportation, and protection of the natural environment.

The Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation in the south Cariboo will receive funding for the construction of two greenhouses, two walk-in freezers, and a canning shed to support the community garden and sustainability program. These developments are intended to help safeguard against the impact on food production caused by environmental threats.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bella Bella