A female wolf, left, and male wolf roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in the Nunavut Territory of Canada on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. A British Columbia environmental group has launched a legal petition alleging the provincial government’s wolf cull to save caribou is breaking federal and provincial laws. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. environmental group asks court to revoke government’s wolf cull permits

The petition says it wants the court to clarify the law

A British Columbia environmental group has launched a legal petition alleging the provincial government’s wolf kill to save caribou is breaking federal and provincial laws.

Pacific Wild Alliance wants a B.C. Supreme Court to declare that the province doesn’t have the authority to use a helicopter to hunt wolves under the Wildlife Act and Canadian Aviation Security Regulations.

The petition to the court, filed early this month, says it wants a judge to quash any permits issued for the wolf cull.

None of the claims have been tested in court, and no one from the B.C. government was immediately available for comment about the legal action.

A recent study by Raincoast Conservation Foundation and the universities of Alberta, British Columbia, and Victoria said the wolf kill in Western Canada has had “no detectable effect” on reversing the decline of endangered caribou populations.

The petition says it wants the court to clarify the law as it applies to the killing of a vulnerable wolf population in B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. government culls 94 wolves in West Chilcotin caribou habitat

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge
Next story
PM Trudeau agrees to appear at House of Commons finance committee over WE deal

Just Posted

Six projects selected for tourism destination development funding in CCCTA region

Overall purpose of one-time funding to elevate tourism opportunities

B.C. environmental group asks court to revoke government’s wolf cull permits

The petition says it wants the court to clarify the law

UPDATE: Williams Lake BC Hydro crews respond quickly to large power outage

A bird making contact with wires is believed to be cause of more than 8,000-customer outage

Mailboxes target of thieves again, this time at Highway 97 and Lynes Creek Road

Police are asking the public to report suspicious activity

Community policing asks City to fill safety manager position vacated last December

‘We’ve lost our direct contact, our liaison officer,’ said Bob Sunner

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

Funding for long-term care needed before second wave of COVID-19: advocates

Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberly and Port Alberni all topped the list

Most Read