A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022. (AP Photo / Rogelio V. Solis)

A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022. (AP Photo / Rogelio V. Solis)

B.C. ends mandatory vaxx policy for public service staff with exception of health-care workers

Those working in health-care system will still be required to meet vaccination mandate

B.C. is rescinding its policy that provincial employees must have proof of COVID-19 vaccinations in order to work – but this change will have no impact on those in health-care facilities.

In a statement Friday (March 10), the government said the decision to rescind the policy – which was implemented in November 2021 – is because of a high level of vaccination among public-service employees, as well as the current state of the pandemic.

The change will go into effect April 3.

While more than 98 per cent of employees met the requirement, the province says the small number of staff on administrative leave will be able to return,

“The Public Service Agency has provided direction to ministries and will work with supervisors to support a smooth transition,” a statement from the province reads.

“This change also means that contractors and other non-employees do not need to be vaccinated to enter BC Public Service workplaces.”

Meanwhile, those working in healthcare will continue to be required to be vaccinated.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are expected to give an update on the COVID booster program Friday afternoon.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Google says it will stop blocking Canadian news links next week following test
Next story
Veterans Affairs closes assisted-dying investigation, says four cases were ‘isolated’

Just Posted

Jan Fichtner, coordinator of the Just-In-Time Tutoring program, holds up a resource for families that Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy offers. (Ruth Lloyd photo)
New Williams Lake tutoring program aims to make big impact

Stephen D’Souza of the Homelessness Services Association of B.C., based in Richmond, is in Williams Lake helping Tamara Garreau, Cariboo Friendship Society supervisor of social programs and her team with a homeless count March 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Homeless count underway in Williams Lake March 10

Ken Duffy stops at one of the orienteering checkpoints along the route during an event put on by the Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club. (Sharon Duffy photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club hosts Scout Island event

Former Williams Lake resident Brittany Klingmann qualified at nationals for weightlifting to compete at the 2023 Worlds Masters Championship. (Chris Taylor photo)
Weightlifter prepares for 2023 world competition in Poland

Pop-up banner image