An SUV was impounded for seven days after the driver was caught speeding by Ridge Meadows RCMP this week. (Special to The News)

B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

Mounties clocked an Lexus driver speeding excessively in Pitt Meadows

Being late for a tee time was the excuse given to Ridge Meadows RCMP yesterday morning, when the driver was nabbed for excessive speeding.

Local Mounties clocked the motorist driving 72-kilometres over the speed limit in Pitt Meadows about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 16.

The Lexus SUV, which was impounded for seven days and towed away from the scene, was recorded being driven 132 km/hour in a 60 km/h zone, near the intersection of Rannie and Ladner Roads.

On social media, the local police said “Lucky that you didn’t kill someone or yourself with your excessive speed. Please slow down! We are out there and we will catch you!”

Earlier this month, Ridge Meadows RCMP nabbed two other drivers for excessive speed.

On April 2, the RCMP road safety target team was patrolling on Golden Ears Way when a southbound, Kia Rio was clocked travelling at 119 km/h in a posted 70 km/hr zone. A few hours later on the same day, the team caught the driver of a Dodge Durango rental vehicle travelling east at a rate of 129 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone in the 25500-block of Lougheed Highway.

The first driver was given a four-month driving prohibition, his vehicle was impounded, and the driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The second motorist, a new driver, received a violation notice of excessive speed and that vehicle was also impounded.

At that time, Ridge Meadows Insp. Aaron Paradis acknowledged there is less traffic on the local roads – with people respecting the ‘stay at home’ practice. But that doesn’t mean safety measures on the road are any less important, he said.

“Let’s not all work so hard to get through this crisis only to potentially have a tragic outcome due to speeding. Stay safe… wash your hands, practise social distancing and please don’t speed,” Paradis said.

