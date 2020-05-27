Tuesday night saw no cars in the Twilight Drive-In’s Aldergrove lot, which during the COVID-19 pandemic has previously hosted up to 200 vehicles. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Tuesday night was exceptionally quiet at Metro Vancouver’s only drive-in theatre – an Aldergrove business that has continued to adapt to social distancing protocols and screen films every night of the week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were no cars lined up to get into the Twilight Drive-In lot by its usual showtime after 8 p.m. There was no sign of any activity, whatsoever.

The outdoor theatre has shuttered after provincial health authorities capped the limit of cars at drive-in events at 50, owner Jay Daulat confirmed.

“We decided to close while we appeal for a health ministry exemption,” he told the Aldergrove Star on Wednesday.

FULL STORY: Aldergrove drive-in theatre appeals COVID-19 concession rules, 50-car limit

As of Tuesday night, an online petition asking the health authority to allow the drive-in to continue to operate with more than 50 cars and an open concession has been signed nearly 7,000 times.

Wednesday morning saw the petition grow to having more than 10,000 signatures.

People at drive-in events now have to stay in their cars, unless using the washroom “which must be serviced with running water for proper hand hygiene,” the May 22 announcement said.

Refreshment sales for such events have also been restricted.

Before the ruling, the drive-in theatre hosted up to 200 cars in its lot, each 20-feet apart.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP seize stolen vehicles, equipment and firearms in Quesnel
Next story
CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

Just Posted

BREAKING: Jayson Gilbert charged in murder of Richard “Savage” Duncan

Gilbert also faces first degree murder in the Rudy Johnson Bridge death of Branton Regner

RCMP seize stolen vehicles, equipment and firearms in Quesnel

Quesnel resident facing multiple charges

Fourth first responders salute to frontline workers planned in Williams Lake

Around 40 vehicles from various agencies will do a drive by on Saturday, May 30

Auto racing season idle amid pandemic

“We’re not cancelling the season just yet” - TMS president Kane Fraser said

Mike Shannon brewing up unique coffee blends for Cariboo

Mike Shannon enjoys the perks of owning a coffee business.

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

B.C. Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Risk of COVID-19 low in schools, Interior Health states

Medical Health Officer reassures parents as some children and staff head back to class June 1

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

Most Read