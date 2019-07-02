B.C. dog breeder surrenders pugs, French bulldogs to SPCA

21 dogs surrendered, suffering from medical issues

The Cowichan & District SPCA is helping to care for 21 dogs who were surrendered by a Vancouver Island breeder.

According to a release from the BC SPCA, the French bulldogs and pugs that were surrendered range in age from six weeks to six years old, and are suffering from skin issues. Several of the dogs need soft-palate surgery and nasal surgery, one has digestive issues, and some have “cherry eye,” a condition that effects the third eyelid of dogs. They require treatment for ear infections and dental, and one is on antibiotics for a badly infected tail that may require surgery.

The dogs came from a breeder who is known to BC SPCA special provincial constables, and who has previously surrendered animals. The constable who attended the property reported that it was cluttered and dirty, and parts of the floor had been ripped up to reveal plywood underneath.

“The BC SPCA is continuing to advocate for breeder regulations that would outline standards of care for dogs and cats in this largely unregulated industry,” says Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA. “We are still waiting on the provincial government to enact these important regulations.”

The dogs are being cared for by the Cowichan & District SPCA, the Comox Valley & District SPCA, and in foster homes. They are not yet available for adoption, but anyone interested in adopting one of the dogs should email their local branch. The Cowichan & District SPCA can be reached at duncanspca@spca.bc.ca

Previous story
Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled
Next story
It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Just Posted

Rustlers celebrate 40 years of Stampede Rugby Tournament

Camraderie, friendship, socializing, sportsmanship and competition were the overarching themes

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Sense of belonging draws young actress home

Jennifer McPhee is a well-known face around Williams Lake for her acting and dancing skills

Tsilhqot’in Nation stops Taseko Mines exploratory drilling

Peaceful protest camp went up Monday at junction of Highway 20 and Farwell Canyon Road west of Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP busy over Stampede rodeo weekend with 71 arrests

Drug and alcohol complaints made up more than half the calls for service

Tsilhqot’in plan protest in objection to Taseko drilling permit

The Tsilhqot’in Nation announced Monday they will launch a peaceful protest

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

Controversial anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’ to hit more than 24 Canadian theatres

More than 24 cinemas across the country are due to screen ‘Unplanned’ for a week starting July 12

‘Just in fun’: Alberta bar owner doesn’t regret stringing up Trudeau pinata

Rob Newell admits he wished he didn’t secure the rope around Trudeau’s neck

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to Fort Langley for 14 years in a row

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

Most Read