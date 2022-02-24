COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

B.C. COVID hospitalizations continue to drop, nine new deaths reported

597 new cases were reported Thursday, Feb. 24

In the past 24 hours, nine more British Columbians have died from COVID-19.

Four of the deaths occurred in Fraser Health, two in Interior Health, two in Northern Health and one in Fraser Health.

Hospitalizations have continued to decline, reaching the lowest level in six weeks. There are 612 people in hospital with COVID-19, 102 of whom are in intensive care. The number of people in hospital dropped by 41 since Wednesday (Feb. 23) and the number of people in ICU dropped by six.

Not all people in hospital with COVID-19 are there because of complications with the virus.

Across B.C., 597 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 194 in Interior Health, 118 in Fraser Health, 113 in Island Health, 108 in Northern Health and 64 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations dip to 653

READ MORE: B.C. pharmacies to distribute free rapid tests for people aged 70 and over

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Ukrainian community gathers for anti-war demonstration outside B.C. Legislature
Next story
Saskatchewan man accused of abducting daughter arrested in Okanagan; child found safe

Just Posted

Consulting forester Ken Day, left, checks in with contractor Peter Nilsson who is doing fuel management work in the forest off the Chimney Valley Road. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Fuel management work underway on outskirts of Williams Lake

Isaac Bedford is a dedicated archer on his way up in the world, at 17 years old. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake archer has been awarded highest level in Canadian archery

Karena Sokolan is a 20-year-old who loves her horse Whiskey and her hometown of Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
HOMETOWN: From 4-H to hockey, there’s more to Williams Lake’s Stampede Queen than horses

Matthew Dylan Bontron died from an accidental overdose in Williams Lake on Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo mom advocates for safe drug supply after son’s overdose death