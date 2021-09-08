A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Fraser Valley. Health authorities are using a combination of mobile and pop-up clinics to make vaccination more convenient. (Adam Louis/Agassiz-Harrison Observer)

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Fraser Valley. Health authorities are using a combination of mobile and pop-up clinics to make vaccination more convenient. (Adam Louis/Agassiz-Harrison Observer)

B.C. COVID-19 cases up to 814 Wednesday, hospital admissions rising

Now 86% of people in hospital not fully vaccinated

B.C. public health teams reported 814 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the highest 24-hour total in two weeks, as hospitalizations rose by six to 261.

Intensive care cases rose by three to 129 in the 24 hours up to Sept. 8. No additional deaths or outbreaks in the health care system were reported, with 21 active outbreaks in senior care and areas of two acute-care hospitals, Chilliwack General and Fort St. John.

From Aug. 24 to Sept. 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 85.9 per cent of hospitalizations due to coronavirus-related conditions.

More than 85 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older have received their first dose of vaccine, and 78.6 per cent have now had two doses. Health Minister Adrian Dix reports that the most rapid increase in new vaccinations and appointments is among people aged 18 to 24, as the province prepares to impose vaccine card access for restaurants, pubs, fitness facilities and indoor sports and recreation events.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: 600,000 B.C. vaccine cards issued in first 24 hours

RELATED: Kelowna bylaw officers fine 14 event organizers

The new and active cases by region:

• 241 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,601 active

• 135 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 939 active

• 272 new cases in Interior Health, 1,793 active

• 72 new cases in Northern Health, 721 active

• 90 new cases in Island Health, 485 active

• four new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 11 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
‘Gentleman in Texas’ inundated with calls from Ontarians registering for COVID shots
Next story
B.C. renews campaign to prevent sexual violence on university, college campuses

Just Posted

Mayor Walt Cobb stands with youth who created a mural for the Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin. The mural was unveiled on Tuesday, Sept. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Youth-led Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin mural unveiled in Williams Lake

Rochelle Lamont prepares the COVID-19 vaccine when the community clinic opened in Williams Lake on April 12, 2021 at Thompson Rivers University. That clinic has since closed and vaccines are now available at the public health unit. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
COVID-19 vaccination rate 69 per cent for 12 years and older in Cariboo-Chilcotin

School zones are back in effect as students in School District 27 return to the classroom this Tuesday, Sept. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski - Williams Lake Tribune)
Drivers, parents asked to keep kids safe as school returns in Cariboo Chilcotin

The main street in Barkerville will only be open until Sept. 19 this year. (Contributed photo)
Barkerville trust thanks Wells gold mine for providing $500K funding boost