Kelowna and area are now the COVID-19 hotspot, with the entire Central Okanagan declared an outbreak area Wednesday. (Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna and area are now the COVID-19 hotspot, with the entire Central Okanagan declared an outbreak area Wednesday. (Kelowna Capital News)

B.C. COVID-19 cases climb to 185, Okanagan outbreak declared

Active cases province-wide up to 909, three more deaths

B.C. recorded 185 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, up from 150 the day before, as a regional outbreak was declared for the Central Okanagan with mask orders for public indoor spaces returning on Thursday.

Serious illness from COVID-19 remains low, with 47 people in hospital Wednesday, up from 44 in the past 24 hours, and 20 in intensive care, down from 22 on Tuesday. There were three more coronavirus-related deaths reported July 28, all in the Vancouver Coastal health region, for a total of 1,771 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

There are 909 active cases province-wide, up from 783 in the past 24 hours, with most of them being found in the Interior Health region. There are no new outbreaks in the B.C. health care system.

more to come…

RELATED: Mask mandate returns to Central Okanagan for outbreak

RELATED: Tokyo sets daily COVID-19 record as Olympics continue

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
First Nations group says all residential schools need to be investigated

Just Posted

Firefighters battle the Flat Lake wildfire. (Warren Lowe photo - submitted).
Wildfire crews bracing for more ‘challenging’ conditions as temperature rise

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the Interior Health region on Wednesday, July 28. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
BREAKING: Mask mandate returns to Central Okanagan, COVID-19 outbreak declared

The Every Child Matters lamppost flags have been installed along Oliver Street in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Every Child Matters lamppost flags installed in Williams Lake

A family enjoys their ice cream in the heat. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Interior Health issues warning as temperatures climb