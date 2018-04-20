B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Laughter erupted in a Princeton, B.C. court when a man offered to track down an accused through social media.

The man – who faces charges on a separate matter – interrupted proceedings last Thursday to say he could possibly locate the missing defendant.

He pulled out his phone.

“I can see if he’s online, on Facebook if you want.”

Lukas Veit was to appear on charges of driving while prohibited and uttering threats, but had not attended the morning session.

Judge Michelle Daneliuk, who was visibly taken aback by the offer, shook her head and then said: “Sure, go ahead…You can’t hide from the court.”

After Veit was contacted through Facebook the man then handed his phone to duty counsel.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trial for gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon takes a turn
Next story
Theft at Mt. Timothy latest challenge for local ski hill

Just Posted

Theft at Mt. Timothy latest challenge for local ski hill

Society president Mike Kidston still hoping local politicians will support referendum on funding

Lake City Ford demolition sparks memories for former owner

When Ron Ridley owned and operated Lake City Ford from 1976 to 2006, the years were good to him he says

Schochaneetqua Angus: a name associated with quality bulls at local bull show and sale

Prized bulls result of years of hard work

Thieves target Mt. Timothy Ski Area

ATV, snowmobile, rentals and merchandise among items stolen

Athletes ready to ride at weekend’s indoor rodeo

The 28th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo rides into action this weekend

Miocene fire dept. proactively preparing for wildfires

Efforts are underway to make the Miocene area more FireSmart in an effort to prepare for future wildfires

RCMP seek missing Vernon woman

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Cops corral pig on the loose

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Decision will put hold on upcoming trial for Gabriel Klein

Producer, DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish-born artist Tim Bergling, was found in Muscat, Oman

Updated: Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city

The gas wars continue in Vernon, B.C. with prices as low as $109.9 in North Okanagan

Trudeau ends 3-country tour with global reputation, alliances intact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds footing on the world stage after China and India controversies

Province’s $6.5M will help women escape violence, Public Safety Minister announces

Mike Farnworth made the funding announcement in Surrey Friday morning

Most Read