B.C. COS investigating illegal cow, calf moose hunt east of Williams Lake

Citizens reported seeing suspects skinning, quartering the moose near Horsefly

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating the illegal harvesting of a cow and calf moose near Horsefly. (Dan Simmons photo)

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating the recent killing of a cow moose and calf near Horsefly, B.C. east of Williams Lake.

On Saturday, Jan. 16, citizens reported seeing suspects skinning and quartering a cow and calf moose, then loading the carcasses into the back of a white pickup truck, Insp. Len Butler, Thompson Cariboo Region COS, told Black Press Media Monday.

Conservation officers intercepted the truck later that afternoon on Highway 97 and arrested two males for unlawful possession of the two dead moose, Butler said, noting the males were released and charges are pending.

The pickup truck was seized, along with the moose quarters.

Butler said the investigation is supported by Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN), adding the cow and calf moose quarters were donated to WLFN because they were harvested in the nation’s traditional territory without permission.

“The WLFN and the COS share a memorandum of understanding (MOU) supporting each other in the protection of cow moose in the Cariboo Chilcotin,” Butler said. “The harvesting of cow moose has been discouraged by First Nations and non-First Nations in the region.”

WLFN Chief Willie Sellars said he does not know who the hunters are, but confirmed WLFN will be supporting charges against them.

“Harvesting cow and calf moose in the territory will not be tolerated,” Sellars said.

While the investigation is in its early stages, the COS would appreciate any further information about the incident.

“Without a doubt the COS services relies on the public to inform us of these illegal acts. It’s important for the public to call in and we certainly appreciate it.”

Any unlawful activity impacting resources can be reported to Report All Poachers Polluters (RAPP line) at 1-877-952-7277.

