New York City art students are working with the RCMP to reconstruct the faces of 15 missing people based on a model of their skulls. (RCMP)

B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains

RCMP hope to reconstruct the faces of 15 missing Canadian men

A new partnership between the RCMP, the B.C. Coroner’s Service and a New York art school is hoping to put a face to some of the 700 unidentified remains in the Mountie’s national database.

The partnership, which will run Monday to Friday of this week, began with skulls of 15 unidentified men provided by the B.C. Coroner’s Service and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Technicians from the National Research Council scanned the skulls and created 3D printed versions of them using “powdered, laser-melted nylon.”

Mounties said skulls were printed in batches of four, with each batch taking 48 hours to complete. Staff then cleaned off the skulls to create a perfect model of the unidentified remains.

Students from the New York Academy of Art will now reconstruct the faces of 15 missing people using clay to create as close a version of possible of the victim’s real face.

Chief Supt. Marie-Claude Arsenault, the officer-in-charge of the RCMP’s Sensitive and Specialized Investigative Services, said the project was a “unique opportunity” to reconstruct the faces of 15 Canadians.

“We hope to give a face and a name to people whose loved ones don’t know what happened to them,” Arsenault said.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice
Next story
Snowfall warning in place for parts of Chilcotin, low visibility on area roads

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in place for parts of Chilcotin, low visibility on area roads

Highways are compact snow, with slippery sections

Bella Coola under snowfall warning Tuesday, more snow expected throughout Cariboo Chilcotin

Anywhere from five to 10 cm expected for Williams Lake, 10-15 cm for Bella Coola

Director of municipal services defends Williams Lake winter road maintenance

Gary Muraca said he has no concerns about continuing efforts and results staff provides residents

Williams Lake New Year’s baby arrives just after midnight Jan. 5

Aiden Daniel Lewis Char is a little brother for seven older siblings

Highway 1 now reopened in both directions following fatality

One man is dead and another person is in hospital after vehicle collides with fuel tanker

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

‘It’s the trip from hell’ Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Passengers on route to Penticton from Calgary have been trying to get home since yesterday

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

B.C. govn’t moose winter tick survey needs public input

Winter tick infestations can be observed on moose during January through April

B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains

RCMP hope to reconstruct the faces of 15 missing Canadian men

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm

Sangha has agreed to plead guilty and serve a sentence of 5.25 years plus two years of probation.

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Okanagan woman, 61, pleads guilty in series of arsons

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

Most Read