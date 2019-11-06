Abbotsford Police officer Ryan Masales, with son Ryder, is battling terminal brain cancer. Several fundraisers are underway to help raise the estimated $200,000 for medical treatment in the U.S. that is not covered by the Canadian medical services plan.

B.C. cop with terminal brain cancer hopes for treatment in the U.S.

Fundraisers planned for Ryan Masales of Abbotsford to cover $200,000 in medical costs

An online fundraiser is underway to help provide medical treatment in the U.S. for an Abbotsford Police officer who is battling terminal brain cancer.

Ryan Masales – whose nickname is “Chopper” – was diagnosed with an aggressive stage 4 brain tumour in September 2016, and has now exhausted all conventional treatments in Canada, his wife Estelize writes on a GoFundMe page organized to raise $200,000.

Ryan’s last MRI showed that his cancer is growing, she states.

His form of cancer – glioblastoma multiforme – is the same one that took the lives of Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie and U.S. senator John McCain.

Estelize says Ryan’s tumour is of the type that qualifies for a study being performed at the Ivy Brain Tumor Centre in Phoenix, Arizona.

RELATED: Community rallies for Abbotsford police officer with terminal cancer

“This means that the treatment there could possibly be extremely effective in treating his deadly condition,” she writes.

The treatment involves brain surgery, an MRI and several blood labs that are not covered by Canada’s medical services plan and which will cost approximately $200,000 in Canadian funds.

Estelize said she is determined to raise the money to help save her husband. The couple are parents to a seven-year-old boy, Ryder.

“Ryan spent his career keeping the community safe, putting his life the line on many occasions to save that of others. Now that he is fighting for his own life, I feel that he deserves the help.”

Ryan’s policing career includes working for the Abbotsford Police Department, the Vancouver Police Department, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and the BC Undercover Program.

The online campaign can be found by searching “Fight Chopper” at gofundme.com. Money transfers can also be sent to estelize@gmail.com.

In addition, a fundraiser titled Chopperfest 2019 is planned for Friday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Legacy Sports Centre, 3270 Trethewey St. The evening includes music, drinks and a silent auction, and is for adults only.

Tickets are $50 and are available at eventbrite.ca/e/chopperfest-2019-tickets-77592249507. (The password is “chopper2019.”)

A website – fightchopper.wordpress.com – is chronicling Ryan’s battle, as well as other fundraising endeavours, including T-shirt and coin sales.

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP respond to suspicious clown sighting in 108 Mile Ranch

RCMP respond to 82 calls for service during the past week.

WLMHA hosts Peewee House Tournament

Nine teams gave it their all during the weekend

‘It’s a very exciting moment’; Coun. Nelson says of bridge installation connecting Scout Island, RC Cotton site

City Councillors will be in attendance Wednesday, and two designated viewing areas will be setup

‘Our lead levels are very, very low,’ Williams Lake CAO reassures city councillors

Coun. Scott Nelson said residents have been asking him about lead levels in local water

City council approves funds to host BC Provincial Mine Rescue Competition again in 2020

The event was also held in Williams Lake in 2019 at the Stampede Grounds

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, explore how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

Chilliwack woman struck by train while trying to save man has partial hand amputation

17 months after Julie Callaghan was dubbed a hero she fights for normalcy and against ongoing pain

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

‘Steeped in rape culture’: Sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

‘I can’t imagine being a fresh survivor and having to deal with them’

British man handed three-year jail sentence for sexual assault of Penticton teen

The man will be deported back to England following the completion of his sentence

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

Most Read