B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

A Saanich chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults has once again lost the right to practice.

Dr. Michael Buna remains suspended from the College of Chiropractors Of British Columbia (CCBC) as the body completes the investigation into a complaint against him.

The college said on its website that based on the available information, the panel ordering Buna’s suspension was satisfied that there was a real risk to the public and that ordering a suspension was appropriate.

The college said in a notice announcing Buna’s suspension that “the allegations made in the complaint remain unproven.”

In December 2007, a B.C. court handed Buna a conditional sentence of nine months served out in the community after having found him guilty of five counts of sexual assaults, a figure later reduced to three.

The ruling judge did not order Buna be added to the national sex-offender registry, noting that Buna had a low risk to re-offend and no prior criminal record.

While the college suspended Buna, it eventually permitted him to resume his practice, albeit under supervision when treating female clients.

According to his website, Buna graduated from the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in 1984.

The Saanich News contacted Dr. Buna by phone at his Quadra Street office, but was refused comment.

Previous story
RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm
Next story
B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Just Posted

Special Olympic showshoers provincial bound

Two Special Olympic snowshoers were light on their feet at a recent regional qualifier

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

The Importance of Being Earnest comes to life in Williams Lake

Studio Theatre has pulled out all the stops with its latest production

Health Canada raids Williams Lake store for illegal products

Owners say they practice alternate preventative medicine

Man remains in custody in Williams Lake after uttering threats

No one was injured while RCMP negotiated with a man who had allegedly uttered threats

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Boeser sidelined for weeks, effectively ending his rookie season with Vancouver

B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

There were fewer fatalities than in January 2017, but 25 per cent more than deaths in December

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

Most Read