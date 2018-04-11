B.C. Children and Youth Representative Bernard Richard. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. children’s representative resigns after a year and a half

Bernard Richard says he was always a ‘transition’ appointee

Bernard Richard, B.C.’s second Representative for Children and Youth, has given notice that he is quitting this summer and returning to his native New Brunswick.

Richard, 67, informed the legislature’s children and youth committee of his decision Wednesday, saying he made it clear to B.C. MLAs he is a “transition representative” after the departure of Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond. He is less than halfway through a five-year appointment, having been unanimously selected by MLAs in February 2017.

Richard told committee members he intends to leave this summer, giving them five months to find a replacement. He is returning to be with his 93-year-old father and to take up a job working with Indigenous leaders in New Brunswick.

Richard said B.C. needs to do a better job of dealing with the over-representation of Indigenous children in government care, and to provide better services to parents and young people in need. Teens are “aging out” of care systems and going onto the streets to fall into addiction, he said.

“I talk to parents almost on a weekly basis, and it breaks my heart every time,” Richard said. “They can’t access services when they need them. They’re assigned to wait lists for treatment. The treatment centre says because they’re in a particular health region, they don’t accept children from other regions.”

Committee members thanked Richard for his service to B.C.

“I think your approach has been appreciated, and your words of wisdom are appreciated,” said Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nick Simons.

A lawyer and former social worker, Richard served in the cabinet of former New Brunswick premier Frank McKenna, including the aboriginal affairs and education ministries. Richard was appointed New Brunswick Ombudsman in 2004 and was appointed that province’s first child and youth advocate in 2006.

Previous story
‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Canadian airport to avoid aircraft mishap
Next story
DNA sheds new light on 30-year-old B.C. murder mystery

Just Posted

Farmers market requests electrical outlets for new location

With its move from Boitanio Park to the green space next to Kiwanis Park, the farmers market is asking the City to install electrical outlets for some of its vendors

First Nation band bans mushroom harvest in West Fraser Complex fire area

?Esdilagh First Nation cites environmental, cultural concerns over landscape

Williams Lake city council endorses Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

As a resource-based community, it’s important to send a message to the Lower Mainland, Mayor Walt Cobb said

Blue herons congregate on frozen Williams Lake

There’s a growing abundance of water fowl congregating in and around Scout Island and on the ice still present on the Williams Lake

Category 3 fires to be banned in Cariboo Fire Centre starting April 23

Risk of ‘holdover’ fires prompts ban

VIDEO: Messages to Humboldt, from Williams Lake

Students and staff at Lake City secondary give their support to the community of Humboldt

Toilet dumped on B.C. mayor’s driveway

The gift is an initiative used as fundraiser for dry grad students

‘Too terrible to be true’: B.C. player almost returned to the Humboldt Broncos

Zach Morey reflects on a pivotal choice he made

‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Canadian airport to avoid aircraft mishap

Airport official says dog ran onto runway and forced a flight crew to abort landing attempt

Trudeau looks to turn page on China, India with next foreign trip

Prime Minister sets out on major 10-day tour

Algerian military plane crashes in a field, killing 257

Flight had just taken off from Boufarik military base, headed for another base in southwest Algeria

DNA sheds new light on 30-year-old B.C. murder mystery

Police in Washington release sketch of suspect in murder of Victoria sweethearts

B.C. children’s representative resigns after a year and a half

Bernard Richard says he was always a ‘transition’ appointee

B.C. conductors, engineers with CP Rail authorize strike action

CP Rail, Teamsters union negotiating new labour agreement that expired in December.

Most Read