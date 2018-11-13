B.C. cheese linked to 5 E. coli cases

Five people in B.C. have gotten sick after consuming products from Little Qualicum Cheeseworks, prompting a warning from the BC Centre for Disease Control.
The centre said Tuesday that anyone who bought the company’s Qualicum Spice cheese to return it or throw it out.
Five people were affected by an E. coli outbreak thought to be connected to the cheese, sometime between August and October.
The centre said Qualicum Spice is an unpasteurized cheese distributed across B.C. at grocery stores, farmers’ markets, wineries, restaurants and at the Little Qualicum Cheeseworks farmgate store.
The symptoms of E. coli are:
- severe stomach cramps
- diarrhea or bloody diarrhea
- vomiting
- headache
- little or no fever
Anyone who shows any of those symptoms should visit their health care provider.