Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project’s Westeridge loading dock is seen in Burnaby, B.C., on November 25, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press.)

B.C. business groups urge Horgan to back down on Kinder Morgan

Letter says dispute is hurting B.C. workers

Five B.C. business groups have waded into the battle over the Kinder Morgan pipeline with an open letter to Premier John Horgan.

The letter, distributed by the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association on Wednesday, criticized Horgan for letting his personal view affect a federally green-lit project.

READ: B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute: Notley

“Failing to respect the rule of law and the largely federal jurisdiction over this project is not only deeply unfair to the stakeholders who respected the process, but also represents a fundamental departure from what it means for B.C. to be part of Canada,” the letter stated.

The other signatories are leaders from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, the B.C. Business Council, and the BC Chamber of Commerce.

The $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has sparked a trade war between B.C. and Alberta.

It began when B.C. proposed new restrictions on transporting diluted bitumen, which could hold up the project. As a result, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley halted talks on buying B.C. electricity and banned B.C. wine imports.

READ: Notley launches more ways to fight B.C.’s pipeline stance

The letter cites the “four years of consultation and rigorous regulatory review” the pipeline has already undergone, and the 157 federal and 37 provincial conditions the project must already meet.

“Many of these requirements were crafted to ensure the highest possible level of environmental protection,” the letter said, noting those are separate from an additional $500 million commitment to protect B.C.’s coast.

“Not finding a resolution quickly creates further risks including expensive lawsuits, and large companies going elsewhere to invest their dollars, create jobs and attract talent.”

Open Letter to Premier Horgan and Cabinet by Kat Slepian on Scribd

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to get new area code in 2019
Next story
Ministry of Transportation holds open house on proposed highway bypass around Quesnel

Just Posted

More vehicle incidents on Highway 97 south Wednesday morning

BC Ambulance carrying patient slides into the ditch trying to assist at a single vehicle roll over

Council considers bylaw changes to accommodate cannabis industry

With Williams Lake mayor and council wanting to open the doors to federally-licensed cannabis facilities, they will have to amend some of the city’s zoning rules

Vehicle recovery in progress north of Williams Lake

Crews work to right a semi truck in the ditch on Highway 97

BC Flood and Wildfire Review yields great ideas, discussion: Abbott

A BC Flood and Wildfire Review conference in Williams Lake Tuesday garnered positive feedback.

Marie Sharpe student reflects on meeting Carey Price

A visit to meet Carey Price lived up to they hype, and then some, for Jayden Fuller-Bouwman.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Canucks sign GM Jim Benning to multi-year extension

In letter, president Trevor Linden says goal is to ‘build a young, fast, exciting Canucks team’

WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light

Plane landed without incident in Prince George.

Interior businesses took $31 million economic hit from wildfires: report

Many businesses unaware of, or not accessing, available aid programs

Flood and Wildfire Review hears loud and clear that communication is a big issue

Better fuel management and four season planning also raised as major issues.

B.C. Newfie wins Best in Breed at Westminster Dog Show 2018

The Amazing Miss Andie made her debut at the New York City competition in 2017

Most Read