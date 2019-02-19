Grand Chief Ed John, a former minister of children and family development, is an executive member of the B.C. First Nations Summit. (Black Press files)

B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling

Extended family caregiver pay up 75 per cent to keep kids with relatives

The B.C. government is following through with its commitment to share B.C. Lottery Corp. revenue with Indigenous communities, starting with $100 million a year over the next three years.

Finance Minister Carole James announced the program in the province’s budget Tuesday, describing it as a 25-year commitment worth $3 billion.

Each of B.C.’s more than 200 Indigenous communities will be eligible for grants between $250,000 and $2 million each year, to put towards housing, infrastructure, training, environmental protection, economic development and other uses as the local government chooses.

The province is also increasing its support payments to Indigenous caregivers by 75 per cent, under the extended family program that was recommended by Grand Chief Ed John of the First Nations Summit. The program is designed to keep children with relatives rather than foster care and adoption outside their communities and culture.

“Every additional dollar into B.C. First Nations communities, including gaming funds, will directly correlate to better living conditions and an improved quality of life,” said Robert Phillips, a member of the First Nations Summit political executive.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. BUDGET: New benefit increases family tax credits up to 96 per cent

Just Posted

Snow is weather story of the day for Cariboo Chilcotin Tuesday

Ten centimetres is expected by Wednesday morning

2017 wildfires spark creation of volunteer fire dept. for Riske Creek

McLeese Lake and West Fraser volunteer fire departments have already donated safety clothing and gear

Chief Joe Alphonse re-elected at Tl’etinqox First Nation

Alphonse will serve a sixth term

Looking to plan your social calendar in Williams Lake?

Here are a few events to check out

Williams Lake aiming for better accessibility with several city-owned buildings

The move comes after an inspection report by the Rick Hansen Foundation

‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’: Seven children die in Halifax house fire

A man and woman remained in hospital Tuesday afternoon, the man with life-threatening injuries

B.C. BUDGET: New benefit increases family tax credits up to 96 per cent

BC Child Opportunity Benefit part of province’s efforts to reduce child poverty

B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Homeowners can get up to $14,000 for heating, insulation upgrades

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of B.C. Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

B.C. man survives heart attack thanks to Facebook

A Princeton man suffered a heart attack while at an isolated property with no cell service

B.C. man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

Satinder Dhillon filed application for trademark same day Maxime Bernier announced the new party

New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Park board’s appeal reverses previous decision that found it had no right to implement a ban

Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget

The NDP said in its throne speech last week that affordability will be the hallmark of its initiatives

Bomb threats, gunfire, kidnapping: Drug war rocks Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP battles a series of violent events

Most Read