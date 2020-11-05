B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. has broken a new daily record with 425 new COVID-19 cases, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday (Nov. 5).

That brings B.C.’s total confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 16,550, of which 3,389 are currently active. There are no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 273.

The 425 new cases come from a total of 11,020 tests with a positivity rate of 3.8 per cent. There are 97 people in hospital, 24 of whom are in ICU, as numbers continue to creep up. More than half the hospitalizations are in Fraser Health, the region in B.C. hardest hit by the virus.

There is one new health care outbreaking, bringing the total to 30, of which 28 are in long-term care.

Henry said while there are no new public health orders, health officials are looking at high-risk activities in COVID-heavy regions. These include exercise classes and other indoor gatherings in Metro Vancouver.

She asked that people who work on the front lines, as essential workers or known of COVID-19 cases in their circles avoid such activities.

“As we look at these numbers, we are all concerned,” Henry said.

“Right now, again, fewer faces make for safer spaces.”

READ MORE: B.C. realtors asked to halt open houses due to spike in COVID cases

READ MORE: Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus