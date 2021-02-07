Snow falls as a person walks along a path at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Snow falls as a person walks along a path at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

Cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far

Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold across swaths of northern B.C., while more snow is expected in the southern Interior as Arctic air moves through the province.

The weather agency says the cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far.

It says temperatures in the Interior will be 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average, while coastal areas will be 5 to 10 below seasonal norms.

Extreme cold warnings are in place for the Peace River, Cassiar Mountains, Dease Lake, Fort Nelson, Watson Lake and Williston areas, as well as Yoho and Kootenay national parks.

Another warning covers the North Coast, where Environment Canada says cold temperatures combined with winds up to 50 km/h will create wind chills of minus 20 or lower starting Sunday night.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

Environment Canada is forecasting additional snowfall between 10 and 15 centimetres before tapering off to flurries Monday morning.

READ MORE: ‘No evidence’ to support viral abduction attempt rumours: Coquitlam RCMP

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I’m making so little’: Uber Eats couriers say new pay system dropped wages
Next story
Federal funding to help former GGs set up charitable foundations is discretionary

Just Posted

Forestry Ink columnist Jim Hilton. (File photo)
FOREST INK: Important factors for making branch wood chips

Fine chips are more desirable but not so fine that they may compact

Rose Lake's Bruce Jenkins is looking forward to his retirement after a 30-year career as the welding instructor at Thompson Rivers University's Williams Lake Campus. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
SMART 55: Longtime TRU welding instructor Bruce Jenkins reflects on 30-year career

“I think begin a teacher made me a better person,” Jenkins said

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: What does our industry look like coming out the other side of the pandemic?

The most recent plant to open is in Westwold but they are only taking cull cows

Arctic air is forecast to envelop much of B.C. this week, says Environment Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin expected to reach -30C overnight this week, special weather statement in effect

Nighttime temperatures in Vanderhoof will reach -27C Sunday night, Feb. 7 with a windchill of -39C

Cariboo-Chilcotin Liberal MLA Lorne Doerkson. (Photo submitted)
COLUMNS: Why is there no rapid testing in our schools and care homes?

Rapid testing could give us another level of protection from COVID-19

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

Snow falls as a person walks along a path at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

Cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
‘No evidence’ to support viral abduction attempt rumours: Coquitlam RCMP

Social media sources not to be believed, Mounties say

Rory Higgs poses in this undated handout photo. Rory Higgs was involuntarily detained in a psychiatric facility in B.C. multiple times, and says the only province where patients don’t have the right to refuse treatment should change its laws to protect vulnerable people and align with the rest of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Rory Higgs *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Jarring experience’ in B.C. psych wards because of ‘uniquely problematic’ law

B.C. is the only province where the Mental Health Act allows for so-called deemed consent to treatment

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Wayne Simmonds (24) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammate Auston Matthews (34) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, February 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Red-hot Matthews scores 2 as Maple Leafs thump slumping Canucks 5-1

Simmonds also nets a pair for Toronto in easy win over Vancouver

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
B.C. junior hockey league cancels season due to extended COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

At Strathcona Park, in Vancouver, an entire village of homeless campers still occupying 400 tents after over three months. Concerns have mounted about the spread of COVID-19 among hundreds of people living in tight quarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Who controls Vancouver’s Strathcona park? Police clash with tent city residents

Vancouver councillor says it’s clear the encampment is ‘under the leadership of criminal elements’

A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past an opened restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Super Bowl Sunday: WorkSafeBC plans to conduct random COVID-19 safety inspections

Bars, restaurants and pubs have been warned not to offer special promotions or ticketed events

Most Read