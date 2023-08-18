Thick wildfire smoke can be seen from Highway 97 near Vernon. (Contributed)

Thick wildfire smoke can be seen from Highway 97 near Vernon. (Contributed)

B.C. boy’s birthday flight cancelled due to Okanagan wildfires

Wildfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country have forced the closure of airspace

A young boy’s excitement over a special birthday trip was quickly dashed Friday morning.

Justine Halvorson and her son woke up early Aug. 18 to drive from their Salmon Arm home to catch a flight.

“I was trying to take my son to see his grandparents in Toronto for his seventh birthday,” said Halvorson.

As she drove up Highway 97, seeing thick smoke coming from Kelowna, she didn’t have a good feeling.

Arriving at Kelowna International Airport (YLW), her gut feeling was confirmed. All flights were cancelled.

Wildfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country have forced the closure of airspace around YLW.

“The priority is the safety of our community and to allow access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters,” said Cassie Brannagan, communications advisor. “We appreciate travellers’ patience with this evolving situation. “Travellers are asked to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport.”

Halvorson was heartbroken for her son.

“He was so dissappointed. He had been looking forward to this trip to see his Nana and Papa for weeks.”

She’s hoping to catch a flight out of Kamloops to make the special trip possible.

READ MORE: 4 wildfires now spreading in Lake Country

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfires: What you need to know for Aug. 18

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

airportsB.C. Wildfires 2023KelownaSalmon Arm

Previous story
Planned ignition helps reduce southern movement of Shuswap wildfire
Next story
Home prices post second-biggest monthly jump since 2006

Just Posted

Premier David Eby announces state of emergency in B.C. on Aug. 18, 2023. (Black Press Media graphic)
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero

File photo.
New study looks for Cariboo Chilcotin views on healthcare

Some of the recent graduates from the University of British Columbia NITEP program in Bella Coola will be working at Acwsaltca School. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Bachelor of Education graduates celebrated in Bella Coola